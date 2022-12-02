A 5.4-magnitude earthquake near Tokoroa hits the North Island





A 5.4-magnitude earthquake hit the North Island’s Waikato this evening. photo/123rf

A 5.4-magnitude earthquake struck Waikato in the North Island this evening, with reports of tremors coming from as far away as Christchurch and Auckland.

GeoNet reported that the “mild” quake occurred at 6.07 pm, 20 km southeast of Tokoroa at a depth of 159 km.

People on social media immediately reported their experience of the earthquake. One Twitter user said, “Very wobbly shake here at Levine.”

GeoNet said this earthquake had nothing to do with Taupō volcano and recent seismic activity there.

GeoNet said: “This earthquake is caused by the sinking of the plate under the North Island and has nothing to do with Taupo volcano.”

“Another gentle squiggle of my palm, lasted about 20 seconds or so,” said another Twitter user.

“Nice, long and rolling… I heard it coming, too,” said a Palmerston North resident.

The powerful earthquake Wednesday night triggered a tsunami in Lake Taupo, destroying boats and damaging the town’s foreshore as more than 180 aftershocks were detected.

Earthquakes continue in the center of the North Island following the strong earthquake, which measured 5.6 on the Richter scale.

The shallow earthquake struck about 20 kilometers southwest of Taupo shortly before midnight, at a depth of 5 kilometers. One of the largest aftershocks recorded was a 4.1-magnitude tremor at 1.53 pm yesterday.

The quake Wednesday night was by far the largest tremor recorded since May when activity escalated under the lake, GNS Seismic Duty Officer John Restau and Volcanic Officer Steve Sherburn said.

The previous largest earthquake had a magnitude of 4.2 on September 10. This week is now considered the most active this year, but most of this was due to aftershocks, the scientists said. This week, it is the most active this year, and it is twice as active as the next, which was in early September, but this activity accounts for almost all aftershocks For M5.6 earthquake”.

While a small possibility of a stronger earthquake had previously been reported, a likely scenario was a repeat of the previous September sequence that saw a decrease in activity.

“While it is impossible to predict earthquakes—we can only calculate statistical forecasts—but when an earthquake occurs, there is always a small possibility of a larger earthquake,” Restau said.

The most likely scenario is that there will be a number of smaller aftershocks that will decrease, just like what we experienced with the M5 in September 2019 with a similar aftershock sequence. “

