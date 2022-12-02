WHO and EU renew partnership for universal health coverage





The World Health Organization (WHO) and the European Commission agreed yesterday to strengthen a decade-long collaboration to accelerate the achievement of universal health coverage. The letter of intent envisages an additional contribution of 125 million euros from the European Union (EU) to continue WHO’s assistance to Member States over the next five years, implemented through the Partnership for Universal Health Coverage (UHC Partnership). This will focus on strengthening health systems to make them more resilient and prepared for natural, climate or man-made disasters. “Health is a fundamental human right, and universal health coverage is key to achieving that right. The COVID-19 pandemic is devastating evidence that universal health coverage is the foundation for resilience and sustainable development for all. This is true for individuals and families facing life-threatening illness, and it is also true for countries – and the world – facing epidemics and pandemics. I am grateful to the European Union for its strong leadership and long-standing commitment to helping the world achieve universal health coverage,” said Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General. The partnership with the WHO is a key result of the new EU Global Health Strategy, which was adopted by the European Commission yesterday. Strengthening health systems and improving universal health coverage throughout the world is one of the three key priorities of the Strategy. “I am delighted to sign today with Dr Tedros a new contribution of €125 million of the EU’s contribution for the period 2023-2027 to our partnership for universal health coverage with the World Health Organization. As COVID-19 has dramatically highlighted, resilient health systems and equitable access to health care are key to ensuring individual well-being and effectively identifying and managing threats to public health,” said International Partnerships Commissioner Jutta Urpilainen. Investing in health for all: a decade of partnership The UHC Partnership was established in 2011 by the WHO with support from the European Commission to help catalyze action at country level to make health for all a reality. From the support of seven countries in the initial phase, the initiative has seen constant expansion, with the European Commission remaining the leading contributor. With consolidated funding from eight donors, 130 health policy advisors have so far been deployed to 120 WHO country offices covering more than 4 billion people. Health policy advisors play a key role in providing WHO with technical expertise in fostering policy dialogue, national health planning, health security, addressing non-communicable diseases and more. The partnership also provides funding for catalytic projects and helps engage partners to enable effective development cooperation. Today, the UHC partnership is considered one of the World Health Organization’s largest platforms for international cooperation on universal health coverage and primary health care. As a source of largely flexible funding, it supports the Organization in providing assistance that is sensitive to evolving priorities, including in the context of health emergencies such as disease outbreaks and conflicts.

