The death toll from the West Java earthquake has risen to 329 as search efforts continue

TEMPO.CO, JAKARTA – Thursday’s Cianjur earthquake search and rescue team found another victim, bringing the death toll to 329 with 11 still missing.

According to Cianjur Regent Herman Suherman on Thursday, the evacuation team faced weather obstacles and a series of aftershocks. He said the team will take advantage of the remaining two days of research.

“I hope we can find the rest on Friday,” said Hermann.

The latest data recorded that 595 people were seriously injured. Meanwhile, 114,414 people have been displaced and are staying at 492 evacuation sites spread across the region.

