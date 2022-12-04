A volcano on the Indonesian island of Java awakens the day after a violent earthquake





No injuries or damages have been recorded so far.

Mount Semeru volcano on the Indonesian island of Java erupted on Sunday, December 4, 2022. (Twitter)

Indonesia’s Mount Semeru, which last erupted in December 2021, woke up again on Sunday. The height of the mountain is about 3676 meters above sea level, and it is located on the Indonesian island of Java.

The volcanic eruption sent plumes of smoke into the air, raising the alert status in the area to the highest level.

According to local authorities, the volcano spewed ash and smoke up to 1.5 km, which prevented people from approaching the volcano 5 km away.

There is no information about possible losses and damages.

The Japanese authorities are currently investigating the eruption of the volcano, and studying its repercussions.

On December 4, 2021, Semeru volcano erupted, killing more than 50 people. There are over 130 active volcanoes across Indonesia.

Just yesterday, Java was hit by a 5.7 magnitude earthquake but there are no reports of casualties so far.

This comes less than two weeks after an earthquake in the same province killed more than 330 people. Many were found buried under the rubble and one rescue operation, along with a few others, succeeded in freeing a six-year-old boy described as a “miracle” by emergency workers.

The country’s meteorological agency recorded a high of 6.4 degrees, which shook buildings along a road in the capital, Jakarta, according to AFP, but added that there was no risk or threat of a possible tsunami.

Indonesia is a region targeted by frequent seismic and volcanic activity as a result of its location on the Pacific “Ring of Fire” where tectonic plates usually collide.

