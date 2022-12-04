The earthquake causes minor damage to the main Indonesian island





JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — A powerful earthquake struck parts of Indonesia’s main island of Java on Saturday, two weeks after another quake of similar strength killed hundreds.

The USGS said the epicenter of the 5.7-magnitude quake was 18 kilometers (11 miles) southeast of Banjar, a city between the provinces of West Java and Central Java, and occurred at a depth of 112 kilometers (70 miles).

The head of the National Disaster Management Agency, Roharyanto, who will use only one name, said a resident of Silawi village in West Java’s Garut district was injured and at least four houses and a school were damaged. He said officials are still gathering information about the damage.

On November 21, a 5.6-magnitude earthquake struck the city of Cianjur in West Java, killing at least 331 people and injuring nearly 600. It was the deadliest earthquake in Indonesia since the earthquake and tsunami in 2018 on the island of Sulawesi, which left About 4,340 people were killed. People. The 2018 earthquake also occurred at a depth of less than 10 kilometers (6.2 miles).

District chief Rudy Gunawan said in a televised interview that many villagers in Garut still remember with horror the devastation of Cianjur, where the landslide occurred.

“The earthquake, which occurred in the midst of monsoon rains, caused great panic among the people,” he said. He said his government had asked hospitals, health centers and ambulances to prepare to treat potential victims.

Apart from the injured person, Junyuan said, no other casualties were reported in 42 villages in Garut, the area closest to the epicenter. A number of homes sustained minor damage.

Dwikorita Karnawati, head of the Indonesian Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency, ruled out the risk of a tsunami, although she warned of possible aftershocks.

