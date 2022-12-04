An earthquake shakes West Java in Indonesia again, injuring one person





Local authorities said no major damage appeared to have occurred.

Displaced people look at temporary shelter as they flee their homes following the earthquake in Cianjur, West Java province, Indonesia, November 27, 2022. (Antara Foto / Yulius Satria Wijaya / via Reuters [File Photo])

A powerful earthquake has struck Indonesia’s main island of Java, injuring at least one person and shaking the same town that was devastated by an earthquake last month that left more than 330 dead.

The 5.7-magnitude quake hit land at a depth of 112 km and its epicenter was located 18 km southeast of the city of Banjar in West Java, according to the US Geological Survey.

The Indonesian Meteorological Agency, known as BMKG, assigned a magnitude of 6.4 to the quake, which shook buildings in the capital, Jakarta.

Suharyanto, the country’s national disaster mitigation chief, who like many Indonesians goes by one name, told Metro TV that at least one person was injured and taken to hospital.

Authorities in Garut, a town about 50 kilometers (30 miles) from the epicenter, said they were conducting checks.

Some residents of Bandung, the capital of West Java province, said on social media that they felt strong tremors.

Weak infrastructure

Last month, a shallow 5.6-magnitude earthquake rocked the city of Cianjur in West Java, killing 331 people.

Most of the victims of the November earthquake were killed by building collapses or landslides.

The head of the country’s disaster mitigation agency, Suharyanto, said the quake destroyed more than 62,000 homes and forced more than 73,000 people to flee to at least 325 shelters.

Indonesia experiences frequent seismic and volcanic activity due to its location on the Pacific Ocean’s “Ring of Fire,” where tectonic plates collide.

The earthquake in November was the deadliest in the archipelago since a 2018 quake and a tsunami killed more than 4,000 people on the island of Sulawesi.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies

