How the Democratic primary ‘earthquake’ could launch the Warnock 2024 show





Georgia’s new prominent place in the Democratic presidential primary calendar could prompt Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) to run for president in 2024.

Warnock, if he wins Tuesday’s runoff against Republican nominee Herschel Walker, could become a contender in the next presidential election, especially as President Joe Biden casts doubt on his re-election plans.

The Democratic Party’s Rules and Supplemental Lines Committee changed the primary calendar dramatically after adopting a motion Friday removing Iowa from its number one spot in the state, replacing it with South Carolina, soon followed by neighboring Georgia, which could play a role. Warnock’s strengths.

Iowa began the 50-year presidential nomination process, but lost ground on past problems with tallying results, concerns about the state’s lack of diversity, and the GOP voting chain.

What is happening in Georgia

Under the new plan, South Carolina will hold its first primaries on February 3, 2024, followed by Nevada and New Hampshire three days later, Georgia on February 13, and Michigan on February 27. The motion must still be voted on by the Democratic National Committee.

“For the 0.000001 percent of people who follow this stuff, that’s the equivalent of an earthquake,” said Julián Castro, the former Minister of Housing and Urban Development, in an interview with The New York Times. “For this to change so much in one cycle is impressive and will have a huge impact in the years to come.”

For many years, Castro, who is running for president as a Democrat in 2020, has argued that Iowa should no longer hold the number one spot on the party’s primary calendar. Castro is among many other proponents of this proposal who believe the new calendar will represent a variety of countries that can promote a wide range of new candidates.

Georgia has become the Democratic Party’s fourth stop on the primary calendar, and it is counting in part on Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R), who will probably need to go against his party’s wishes and agree to the new primary date.

With a Senate victory in Georgia, Democrats may look to Warnock to rally Black voters to their side, a demographic whose turnout has declined nationally in 2022, according to Axios.

Considered a uniquely gifted politician by people on both sides of the aisle, Warnock has skillfully avoided being labeled a “radical left” supporter despite voting along party lines.

Record numbers of Georgians voted early last week in the December 6 runoff election between Warnock and Walker. Turnout appears to include Warnock voters who are slightly more likely than those who voted early in the general election.

If Warnock wins, it will increase the Democratic majority in the Senate to 51-49. It could also dissuade Democrats from choosing Warnock as their presidential candidate for fear of losing a crucial Senate seat in a Republican swing state.

