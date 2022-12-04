Volleyball players on a beach in Senegal aim to cause an earthquake by shaking England | World Cup 2022





There is a daily ritual on the beaches of Senegal that begins as the sun begins to set around 5pm. Hundreds of youngsters play football, roughly divided by age, until it gets dark or the waves of the Atlantic wash their pitches and discarded tires are used as improvised targets.

It takes just a few minutes of watching the dazzling skill set on display to understand why the Teranga Lions have won the Beach Soccer Africa Cup of Nations seven of the past nine times, even though they needed another penalty shootout victory over Egypt to secure their fourth successive victory. Address in October.

It is no coincidence that last season Senegal, with 51, was the African country with the most players in Europe’s top five leagues – a total that puts them 10th on the global list. Thanks to the trajectory offered by academies like Génération Foot in Dakar – which helped produce Sadio Mane and Ismaila Sarr due to its links with French club Metz – the country of 17 million continues to punch above its weight.

In recognition of their historic victory, the president, Macky Sall, awarded each player in the Senegal squad £64,000 and two plots of land for their penalty shootout victory over Egypt in the Africa Cup of Nations final in February. But Sayer Sek, who founded Diambars Academy with Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira in 2003, believes the achievement could be topped by their victory over England in their World Cup last-16 clash on Sunday. “It will be an earthquake,” he says. “This is a very big moment for the team and everyone is ready to play the game of his life.”

Diambars is based in Sale in the Petite Côte region of Senegal, where Idrissa Gueye and Salio Cisse both began their careers before joining clubs in Europe. But with the team’s talisman Mane out of the tournament and veteran defender Cisse not selected, Cheikhou Kouyate sidelined with a hamstring injury he picked up against the Netherlands and Gaye suspended, coach Aliou Cisse will face England without four of the squad he started against. Egypt in Yaounde.

“It’s another story with Sadio,” says Seck, vice-president of the Senegalese Football Federation. “The team is no longer individuals because the strongest are not here, so we have to fight together to succeed. But every team has their own injuries so we can’t cry about that. Against England we will lose four players to injuries and suspensions and they all have a lot of experience. So it’s a different team but they are All of them will be focused and ready to fight.”

In Qatar, Cisse was happy to let El Hadji Diouf – a teammate who famously reached the quarter-finals at the 2002 World Cup – do most of the talking. The former Liverpool forward is Salle’s special adviser for sport as he aims to become president of the Senegalese FA one day, although there is no doubt as to who is the ultimate decider when it comes to the squad.

“Aliu has proven to be an excellent coach with a strong and solid knowledge of the game,” says Sek. “He’s been playing football for over 30 years and he’s been our manager since 2015. All his boys understand what he’s asking them to do in preparation for matches. That’s enough to motivate them to follow him when they go onto the pitch. Having Aliou Cisse in charge of this team is one of the biggest points.” Our strength.

Aliou Cisse has led Senegal to success in the Africa Cup of Nations and now the knockout stage of the World Cup. Photo: Sarah Steer/Viva/Getty Images

Khalilou Fadiga, the former Bolton and Coventry winger and another member of the famous 2002 team that was defeated by Turkey after shocking defending champions France in the opener thanks to winner Papa Bouba Diop, is also in Qatar to add his experience to the Senegalese side. . But could the cool Cisse, who captained this team before playing for Birmingham and Portsmouth in the Premier League, become the first African coach in the Premier League one day?

“If you had one smart boss in the Premier League, I think he could be a very good manager,” says Seck. “I’ve been very close to him in managing the national team for a long time so I know him very well and I’m sure he has the potential to lead a very good club football project. And I know Aliou Cisse is ready to go there and make it happen.”

For now, Cisse is setting his sights on making more history against England. After the victory in Seoul over their former colonial masters France 20 years ago, Senegal’s then president, Abdoulaye Wade, declared a national holiday, and Sek insists beating Gareth Southgate’s side may have more significance.

“It will be even more historic because it will mean a place in the quarter-finals,” he says. “I think England are the favourites, but the game is not over yet. We are talking about football, faith is very important in football. Our team has faith and courage and we will fight. It will not be easy for England – there is definitely a quiet confidence in our team. Let’s see what happens.” But we will be ready to seize our chance.”

