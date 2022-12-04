Indonesia puts an erupting volcano on high alert





Indonesian authorities declared a high alert on Sunday after a volcano erupted on the main island of Java, spewing a thick column of ash 1.5 kilometers into the sky.

The Japan Meteorological Agency has warned of a possible tsunami on Miyako and Yaeyama Islands in Okinawa Prefecture following the eruption, which occurred at around 11:18 am JST. But she later said that there was no tsunami in Japan.

The Indonesian authorities raised the status from Level 3 to 4 following the increased activities of the volcano, Mount Semeru in East Java Province.

The Mount Semeru volcano erupted, killing and injuring several people after it unleashed lava and thick columns of hot ash that buried a number of villages on its slope in the East Java region of Lumagang, Indonesia on December 4, 2021. (NurPhoto/Getty/Kyodo)

The eruption sent hot gas clouds 19 kilometers down the slopes, while cold lava is likely to flow 17 kilometers deeper, according to the Center for Volcanology and Geohazard Mitigation in Bandung, capital of West Java province.

The center warned local residents not to carry out any activities within a radius of 5 kilometers from the crater, so as not to collide with volcanic debris, and 500 meters from the river banks to prevent lahars from being washed away with rain.

In a related development, the Jakarta-based National Disaster Mitigation Agency said masks have been distributed to people living near the 3,676-meter-high mountain, the highest mountain on the island of Java.

An eruption of a volcano, located 700 km southeast of the capital Jakarta, exactly a year ago, killed more than 50 people.

