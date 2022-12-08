



Didn't you feel it? 2.7-magnitude earthquake hits parts of North Carolina

Updated: 11:55 AM EST Dec 8, 2022

Didn’t you feel it? 2.7-magnitude earthquake hits parts of North Carolina

Updated: 11:55 AM EST Dec 8, 2022

The US Geological Survey (USGS) said a 2.7-magnitude earthquake shook part of North Carolina. The USGS said the quake was reported northwest of Hill Valley in Henderson, North Carolina, near the Asheville area. The quake was reported late Wednesday just before 10:30 p.m. The epicenter is 2.3 miles underground, and they said at least 760 people reported feeling the quake or tremors in their area. While most of these reports came from the Hendersonville community, there were some reports from eastern North Carolina. People also felt the same earthquake in the suburbs of Louisville, Kentucky, about 275 miles away. There was also another report from southern Pennsylvania, about 420 miles from Hendersonville Click the video player above to see the latest headlines from WXII 12.

Valley Hill, North Carolina –

The US Geological Survey (USGS) said a 2.7-magnitude earthquake shook part of North Carolina.

The USGS said the quake was reported northwest of Hill Valley in Henderson, North Carolina, near the Asheville area. The quake was reported late Wednesday just before 10:30 p.m. The epicenter is located underground at a depth of 2.3 miles.

They said that at least 760 people reported feeling the earthquake or tremors in their area. While most of these reports came from the Hendersonville community, there were some reports from eastern North Carolina. People also felt the same earthquake in the suburbs of Louisville, Kentucky, about 275 miles away. There was also another report from southern Pennsylvania, about 420 miles from Hendersonville.

Click the video player above to see the latest headlines from WXII 12.

