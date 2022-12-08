Cosmic displacement of the 1987 earthquake from aerial photographs





Editors’ highlights are summaries of recent research by the editors of the AGU Journal. Source: Journal of Geophysical Research: Solid Earth

Since the 1990s, space geodesy has led to major breakthroughs in our scientific knowledge of seismic processes because it allows us to image surface deformation during recent earthquakes with high resolution. However, the frequency of earthquakes typically spans several decades to millennia, and thus imaging of surface deformation during historical earthquakes is key to gaining more information about the mechanisms and hazards of continental rifts. The use of modern computational tools to reconstruct surface deformation using historical aerial photographs has expanded the temporal observation window allowing the study of ancient earthquakes and their relationship to nearby faults and volcanic systems.

Using historical aerial photographs, Delano et al. [2022] reconstructed the surface topography of the Rangitāki plains before and after the 1987 Edgecumbe earthquake in northern New Zealand and estimated the 3D deformation field caused by this Mw 6.5 seismic event. This earthquake is of particular interest because it caused widespread displacements on a metric scale at the surface despite its moderate strength. The authors find surface displacements larger than those measured by field studies soon after the earthquakes, as well as many previously unidentified micro-faults that capture a wider deformation field of the hole. This improved displacement data helped to better constrain the geometry of the subterranean faults and create a 3D model.

Using this model and the time-space evolution of the seismic tremors that preceded the 1987 earthquake, Delano et al. It is concluded that the slip observed at the surface on the three major faults could have been caused by inflation of a volcanic sill that was placed 8–9 km below the Rangitaki plains. These findings have implications for our understanding of the relationship between volcanoes and earthquakes, and may help assess earthquake risk in the future.

Citation: Delano JE, Howell A, Stahl TA, and Clark K. (2022). 3D surface displacements from historical aerial photographs of the 1987 Edgecombe earthquake in New Zealand. Journal of Geophysical Research: Solid Earth, 127, e2022JB024059. https://doi.org/10.1029/2022JB024059

—Daniel Melnyk, associate editor, Journal of Geophysical Research: Solid Earth

