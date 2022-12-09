The Director General of the World Health Organization met with the Chief Supervisor of KSrelief H.E. Dr. Abdullah Al Rabeeah

The Director-General of the World Health Organization, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, met today at the WHO headquarters with H.E. Dr. Abdullah Al Rabeeah, General Supervisor of the King Salman Center for Humanitarian Aid and Relief (KSrelief) and H.E. Ambassador Abdulmohsen Majed Bin Khothaila, Permanent Representative of Saudi Arabia to the United Nations and International Organizations in Geneva to discuss the possibilities of strengthening the cooperation of organizations in humanitarian crises.

dr. Al Rabeeah and Dr Tedros agreed that there is a need to strengthen the response to cholera outbreaks in the Eastern Mediterranean region. dr. Tedros thanked KSrelief for its long-term assistance to WHO in maintaining basic health services in Yemen.

Dr Tedros was invited to attend the 3rd The International Humanitarian Forum in Riyadh on February 20 and 21, 2023 WHO will support and actively participate in this important humanitarian platform, as health will be an essential element of discussions at the Forum.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia was the 10th largest donor to the WHO in the period 2020-21. dr. Al Rabeeah and Dr Tedros explored ways to extend KSrelief’s support to the WHO Fund for Emergency Situations (CFE). In 2022, the CFE released US$85 million for 34 emergencies around the world, enabling WHO to work on: Ebola outbreaks in Uganda and DR Congo; Ukrainian conflict; Pakistan floods; food insecurity crises in the Sahel and the Horn of Africa; and the global epidemic of Mpox (monkey pox).

Since 2016, WHO and KSrelief have collaborated on multiple health projects in emergencies for a total cost of just over USD 300 million.

dr. Al Rabeeah and Dr Tedros are committed to continuing to work together to expand this partnership to effectively respond to humanitarian crises together and towards a healthier, safer and more just world.