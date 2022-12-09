Uncategorized
The Director General of the World Health Organization met with the Chief Supervisor of KSrelief H.E. Dr. Abdullah Al Rabeeah
The Director-General of the World Health Organization, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, met today at the WHO headquarters with H.E. Dr. Abdullah Al Rabeeah, General Supervisor of the King Salman Center for Humanitarian Aid and Relief (KSrelief) and H.E. Ambassador Abdulmohsen Majed Bin Khothaila, Permanent Representative of Saudi Arabia to the United Nations and International Organizations in Geneva to discuss the possibilities of strengthening the cooperation of organizations in humanitarian crises.
dr. Al Rabeeah and Dr Tedros agreed that there is a need to strengthen the response to cholera outbreaks in the Eastern Mediterranean region. dr. Tedros thanked KSrelief for its long-term assistance to WHO in maintaining basic health services in Yemen.
Dr Tedros was invited to attend the 3rd The International Humanitarian Forum in Riyadh on February 20 and 21, 2023 WHO will support and actively participate in this important humanitarian platform, as health will be an essential element of discussions at the Forum.
The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia was the 10th largest donor to the WHO in the period 2020-21. dr. Al Rabeeah and Dr Tedros explored ways to extend KSrelief’s support to the WHO Fund for Emergency Situations (CFE). In 2022, the CFE released US$85 million for 34 emergencies around the world, enabling WHO to work on: Ebola outbreaks in Uganda and DR Congo; Ukrainian conflict; Pakistan floods; food insecurity crises in the Sahel and the Horn of Africa; and the global epidemic of Mpox (monkey pox).
Since 2016, WHO and KSrelief have collaborated on multiple health projects in emergencies for a total cost of just over USD 300 million.
dr. Al Rabeeah and Dr Tedros are committed to continuing to work together to expand this partnership to effectively respond to humanitarian crises together and towards a healthier, safer and more just world.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.who.int/news/item/08-12-2022-world-health-organization-director-general-meets-with-ksrelief-supervisor-general-h.e-dr-abdullah-al-rabeeah
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- The Director General of the World Health Organization met with the Chief Supervisor of KSrelief H.E. Dr. Abdullah Al Rabeeah
- Hedi Slimane in Hollywood for Celine’s new show
- Tennis said goodbye to Roger Federer and hello to Carlos Alcaraz
- Fashion majors urged to set science-based climate goals
- Ads disappear on the internet when Google Ad Manager is temporarily down
- Indonesia’s ‘moral panic’ drives new sex laws
- TV actor Kirk Cameron’s book sparks battle between Christian right and LGBTQ+ community in Providence
- Judge to hear Justice Department contempt claim in Trump documents case
- What does Xi Jinping’s visit to Saudi Arabia mean for Russia?
- Rani Mukerjis Watching New Movie, Ms. Chatterjee vs. Norway Has Fans Super Excited
- European Tech of the Week: Getir Buys Gorilla for $10 Billion
- Revisiting my preseason predictions for Michigan State football