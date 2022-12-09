Explosions coming from Statesville Quarry alarm neighbors





Many residents claim that the daily explosions coming from the mining facility can damage their homes. There is no direct link installed at this time.

STATESVILLE, N.C. — A loud bang caught the attention of residents across Iredell County on Wednesday, sending complaints and questions to WCNC Charlotte. The source was Martin Marietta Statesville Quarry.

In addition, WCNC Charlotte chief meteorologist Brad Panovich said the blast was likely louder and traveled farther due to the strong temperature inversion at the venue that day.

The mining facility explodes into the ground to harvest the granite. Neighbors told Julia Kauffman of WCNC Charlotte that they hear and feel the explosions daily, worrying that the tremors are damaging their homes over time.

“That’s the crack below,” said Mark Wingate, pointing to a crack running from the base of his house to the roof.

Mark Wingate’s home is 200 yards from the facility. He and several neighbors claimed that the quarry’s earthquakes had caused cracks in their foundations.

By Julia Kauffman on Thursday, December 8, 2022

However, a direct link between the quarry and the damage has not been proven.

Many nearby residents felt an explosion on Wednesday that was larger than usual.

“It shook like it twice, ‘thump’ and it came almost like an earthquake,” Mark Wingate recalled.

Bangs scares his wife, Melissa Wingate, on an almost daily basis.

“There was a time or two that made me curse out loud,” she admitted.

Martin Marietta has been located in Statesville since 1978. The city council approved its most recent expansion on 54 acres in 2021.

However, misgivings about the quarry led the company to agree to reduce noise in some ways, such as by limiting the hours and days that explosions occur.

In the company’s expansion application, it says that the explosions are monitored by a seismograph, “to ensure that vibration and explosion levels in the air are within guidelines set by the state.” Plus it says it keeps records of all explosions that come from the facility.

“I’m really not sure what they can do,” said a worried Melissa Wingate. “It can’t be good for the enterprise.”

A spokesperson for the city of Statesville told WCNC Charlotte that the quarry follows city regulations and the city reported the loud explosion on Wednesday to the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality for investigation.

WCNC Charlotte has reached out to Martin Marietta about the neighbors’ claims of property damage and is awaiting a response.

Connect with Julia Kauffman at [email protected] and follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wcnc.com/article/money/business/blasts-statesville-quarry-concern-neighbors/275-feba9cbf-fe65-42f6-a8d0-1097143119d7

