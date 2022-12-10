World earthquake report for Friday, December 9, 2022





Saturday, December 10, 2022, 00:24

00:24 AM | Written by: Seismic Monitor

Global earthquakes with a magnitude greater than 3 in the last 24 hours on December 10, 2022

Summary: 4 earthquakes 5.0+, 40 earthquakes 4.0+, 106 earthquakes 3.0+, 203 earthquakes 2.0+ (total 353) magnitude 5+: 4 earthquakes 4+ degree: 40 earthquakes 3+ degree: 106 earthquakes 2+ degree: 203 earthquakes no earthquakes magnitude 6 or higher total seismic energy estimate: 7 x 1013 joules (19.3 GWh, equivalent to 16,616 tons of TNT or one atomic bomb!) Learn More 10 Largest Earthquakes In The World (Dec 9, 2022) #1 : mag 5.8 Philippine Sea, 150km NE of Catarman, Philippines Fri Dec 9 2022 2:32pm (GMT +8) – #2: Mag 5.6 64km SN of Mati, Davao Oriental Province, Philippines Sat Dec 10 2022 hrs 4:01 AM (GMT +8) – #3: MAG 5.2 SAT, 151km NE Georgetown, Ascension, St Helena Fri Dec 9, 2022 5:08PM (GMT +0) – #4: MAG 5.1 South Atlantic Ocean, South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands Fri, Dec 9, 2022 2:49 am (GMT -2) No. 5: Mag 4.9 South China Sea, 100km SW of Pasco, Philippines, Fri, Dec 9 2022 at 4:28 pm (GMT u+8) – No. 6: Mag 4.9 S.Atlantic, South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands Friday, December 9, 2022 at 4:01 pm (GMT -2) – No. 7: Mag 4.8 58 km southeast of Abaza, Republic of Khakassia, RUSSIA Fri Dec 9, 2022 3:45 PM (GMT +7) – #8: MAG 4.8 North Atlantic Fri Dec 9, 2022 2:41 AM (GMT -2) – #9: MAG 4.8 North Atlantic Fri Dec 9 2022 2:40 AM (GMT -2) – #10: Mag 4.8 97 km W of Gorontalo, Indonesia Fri, Dec 9, 2022 at 8:32 AM (GMT +8) – Mag 1 felt earthquakes reported: Mag 5.6 64km SW of Mati, Province of Davao Oriental, Philippines – 46 reports Sat, Dec 10, 2022 4:01 AM (GMT +8) – No. 2: Mag 3.4 near Malartic, Quebec, Canada – 13 reports Thu, Dec 8 , 2022 7:30 PM (GMT – 5) – #3: Mag 3.5 Aegean Sea, Central Greece, 49km east of Akarnis, Greece – 9 reports Friday Dec 9, 2022 2:06 AM (GMT +2) – # 4: Mag 5.8 Philippine Sea, 150 km northeast of Cathar MAN, PHILIPPINES – 7 reports Friday, Dec 9, 2022 at 2:32 PM (GMT +8) – No. 5: Mag 4.5 24km SSE of Chuni, Provincia de Ma Nabi, Ecuador – 6 reports Thursday, December 8, 2022 at 10: 24pm (GMT -5) – #6: mag 2.9 4.8km NE of Rosolini, Syracuse, Sicily, Italy – 4 reports Fri Dec 9, 2022 4:46am (GMT +1) – #7: mag 2.2 8.1km E Jindabyne, Snowy Monaro Regional, New South Wales, Australia – 4 reports Sat, Dec 10, 2022 3:38 am (GMT +11) – #8: mag 2.1 28 miles W of Mesquite, Clark County, NV, USA – 3 Reports Thursday, Dec 8, 2022 at 10:47 PM (GMT -8) – #9: Mag 2.6 Spain: SW BA – 3 Reports Friday, Dec 9, 2022 at 8:33 PM (GMT +0) – #10: Mag 4.4 Sagaing Region, Myanmar (Burma), 61km SE from Tuensang, Nagaland, India – 3 reports Fri, Dec 9, 2022 9:10 pm (GMT +5:30) – #11: mag 4.2 Koto, Japan – 3 reports Sat, Dec 10, 2022 6:37 AM (GMT +9) – #12: mag 2.9 1 6 km N of Digne-les-Bains, France – 2 reports Friday, Dec 9, 2022 at 1:04 AM (GMT +1) – #13: Mag 4.6 Celebes Sea, 88 km S of Cotabato City, Philippines – 2 reports Friday, 9 Dec 2022 1:06 PM (GMT +8) – No. 14: Mag 3.7 Gua Nika, 35 km west of Ponce, Segundo Barrio, Ponce, Puerto Rico – 2 reports Friday, Dec 9, 2022 7:46 PM (GMT -4) – #15: Mag 4.7 Indian Ocean, 142km SW of Bandar Lampung, Indonesia – 2 reports Fri Dec 9, 2022 at 1:55pm (GMT +7) – earthquake stats

Number of earthquakes and energy released over time

The number of earthquakes and the energy released is more than magnitude

Earthquake magnitude and energy released over time

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.volcanodiscovery.com/earthquake/news/198738/World-Earthquake-Report-for-Friday-9-December-2022.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

