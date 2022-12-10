Kirsten becomes an independent cinema and crowds out the Senate





Sen. Kirsten Sinema during a news conference at the Capitol on Nov. 29. Photo: Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Sen. Kirsten Sinema of Arizona said in remarks released at 6 a.m. ET Friday that she will leave the Democratic Party and register as an independent.

Why it matters: It’s a political earthquake that will rock the Senate — and a major blow to the Democrats just three days after they took a 51-49 majority.

Our Thought Bubble, via Josh Croucher of Axios: Cinema views activists in the Arizona Democratic Party as as extreme as the state’s Republican Party.

I grew up in 2024, and I risked a primary from Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-Arizona) on the left.

“Arizonas — including many registered as Democrats or Republicans — are passionate about leaders who focus on commonsense solutions rather than party orthodoxy,” Sinema says in an op-ed for the Arizona Republic, her state’s largest newspaper.

“That’s why I’m joining the growing number of Arizonans who reject partisan politics by declaring my independence from Washington’s broken party system.”

Sinema — who is so unpredictable and ambiguous — informed Senate Majority Leader Schumer of her decision yesterday, a Democratic aide to Axios’s Andrew Sullender said.

Schumer said Sinema will maintain her duties on the committee in a statement later Friday, adding that “Kirsten is independent; that’s how she always has been.” said the New York Democrat.

“I know some people might be a little surprised by this,” Sinema told CNN correspondent Jake Tapper. “But, actually, I think it makes a lot of sense… I never fit neatly into any party box. I never tried. I don’t want to.”

“Removing myself from the partisan structure—not only does it apply to who I am and how I work, I think it will provide a place of belonging for many people across the state and country, who are also tired of partisanship.”

Reality check: Sinema’s departure from the party gives Sen. Joe Manchin (DW.Va) “major influence again,” reports Punchbowl News.

What they are saying, White House press secretary Karen Jean-Pierre said in a statement: “Senator Sinema has been a key partner on some of the landmark pieces of legislation that President Biden has championed over the past 20 months.”

“We understand that her decision to register as an independent in Arizona does not change the control of the new Democratic majority in the Senate, and we have every reason to expect that we will continue to work with her successfully.”

It should be noted that Gallego teased a Senate bid Friday after Sinema’s announcement, saying he was “considering running,” according to a fundraising transcript sent by his campaign.

Go deeper: read the Cinema article

Editor’s note: This article has been updated with new details throughout.

