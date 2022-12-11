DepED orders schools to conduct mandatory, unannounced earthquake and fire drills – Manila Bulletin





All public schools have been directed by the Department of Education (DepED) to conduct unannounced earthquake and fire drills to help raise learners and staff awareness of what to do when natural disasters strike.

Evacuation of students after the magnitude 5.3 earthquake of December 7, 2022 (Juan Carlo de Villa)

Signed by Vice President and Secretary of Education Sarah Z.

Debed, located within the seismically active Pacific region, noted that the Philippines is prone to natural disasters and earthquakes. “These natural hazards, along with vulnerabilities, increase disaster risk in schools and communities,” the agency said.

DepED explained that apart from natural disasters, man-made disasters “also pose serious risks and threats to the safety and security” of students, teachers and other school personnel.

The Ministry of Defense said: “Emergencies and disasters may strike anywhere and anytime.” “Hence, having an effective preparedness plan is key in preventing disasters and saving lives,” she added.

DepED emphasized that local drills and simulation exercises are “preventive measures” that define escape routes and reinforce appropriate actions in the event of a disaster.

The ministry said: “Repeated practice of these drills and exercises will eventually turn these procedures into automatic reactions that would appear during an actual disaster.”

In line with its commitment to ensure the safety and well-being of learners and school staff, the Ministry of Education and Training said “all public schools are hereby required to conduct unannounced earthquake and fire drills every first and third week of every month.”

The agency explained that this guidance is governed by Republic Act (RA) Number 10121 or the Philippine Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Act of 2010 that promotes capacity development in disaster management at the individual, organizational and institutional levels.

The Ministry of Education has also instructed Heads of Schools, with the assistance of School Disaster Management and Risk Reduction Coordinators, to lead the planning, implementation and regular monitoring of these drills in their schools.

“These exercises are intended to ensure that all learners are properly instructed on what to do during and after an earthquake or fire in schools,” noted DepED.

Furthermore, DepED has also directed all schools in the National Capital Region (NCR), Rizal, Cavite, Laguna, and Bulacan, to create a “separate, specific disaster plan” for an earthquake of magnitude 7 or higher.

“The plan must specifically outline the response in the event of a scenario involving significant loss of learners and staff,” said DepED.

Schools are directed to refer to DepEd Order (DO) No. 27, s. 2015 or Promoting Family Earthquake Preparedness Material that can be used by learners and their families as a guide in preparing before, during and after an earthquake.

Meanwhile, DepED said private schools, community learning centers, as well as state/local universities and colleges (SUCs/LUCs) may “elect to adopt the provisions” of this order as a basis in conducting earthquake and fire drills for disaster preparedness of their students.

Duterte ordered the “immediate publication and strict compliance” of this newly issued directive.

