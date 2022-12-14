The magnitude of the Taupo earthquake increased after nearly 700 aftershocks





GeoNet updated the magnitude of the earthquake that occurred in Lake Taupo on November 30 based on updated data about ground shaking, landslides, volcanic activity, and the tsunami that occurred.

The quake, previously reported at a magnitude of 5.6, has now been raised to a magnitude of 5.7 with more than 680 aftershocks recorded, the latest on Monday.

GeoNet says this change reflects the greater accuracy in its measurements since the event, with this number of aftershocks being more in line with an earthquake of magnitude 5.7.

“The magnitude and rate of aftershocks are beginning to decrease but are expected to continue for several weeks,” GeoNet says.

The probability of another earthquake of magnitude five or greater in the next 30 days is estimated to be extremely unlikely at 11%.

GeoNet says a small tsunami was generated by the earthquake in Lake Taupo that pushed debris nearly a meter above lake level in parts, causing significant foreshore and beach washout at Wharewaka Point and leaving pumice 40 meters inland.

Fissures next to Lake Taub from the earthquake. (Source: Leo Soden)

The magnitude 5.7 quake resulted in more than 30 landslides, which GeoNet says is “not expected, given the intensity of the shaking and the timing of the quake, which followed several weeks of particularly wet weather.”

Most of these were small slides from steep cliffs near the roads but larger rock falls were identified near the epicenter by Hatepe.

On the White Cliffs along the eastern shore of the lake, “a several hundred meter long (although relatively shallow) section of cliffs collapsed into the lake, creating a large white column of sediment that can still be seen extending north along the coast.” Several days later,” says GeoNet.

They are investigating the possibility of an underwater landslide at Wharewaka Point, causing 170 meters of shoreline to subside.

GeoNet says: “Underwater landslides are known to be some of the largest landslides on Earth and can trigger tsunamis, however, there is currently no evidence to suggest that the landslide at Wharewaka Point caused larger tsunamis on a global scale.” the lake”.

The water line shows the elevation. (Source: Taup Pedal Boats)

Although there has been minor volcanic activity at Taupo volcano since May 2022, GeoNet says it is within the expected range and corresponds to “small volcanic disturbances,” and does not warrant a volcanic alert level raise.

Prior to the November earthquake, they say “the disturbances were marked by hundreds of small earthquakes, usually imperceptible, and a few larger events (M3.5 to M4.2)…None of these earthquakes were of the volcanic type.”

Taupō has recorded 18 periods of volcanic unrest in the past 150 years and none of them resulted in an eruption.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.1news.co.nz/2022/12/14/taupo-quake-magnitude-raised-after-nearly-700-aftershocks/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos