The Victorian Provincial Road opens up like a valley after floodwaters created a 1.4m trench below the





A 1.4m deep ravine has appeared in a dirt road in regional Victoria which has been flooded and rained.

Key points: The Victorian Regional Road was initially closed in August due to unseasonal rains A 1.4m deep ravine appeared After continued flooding and rain, Rural Councils in Victoria want the government to investigate how they are rebuilding the damaged roads.

Matt Roddy, a farmer in Wimmera, said the dirt road has been closed since spring floods hit the area earlier this year.

When the flood waters dissipated a deep ditch was left in place with dirt falling in a mound down the hill.

To measure the depth of the trench, Rod did what any good farmer would do.

jump in it.

“I’ve never seen anything like it,” said Rod.

“You see bad grooves that might be knee-deep or something, and it’s very hard to get into.

“But that was just massive.”

Matt Rudy says the constant flow of water on the road contributed to the damage. (Supplied: Matt Roddy)

The dirt road had been closed since August, said Mr Rudd, and was the only way for farmers who needed to move between several fields.

Like an earthquake

Mary Ann Brown, chairwoman of rural councils in Victoria, said she was shocked to see the image on social media.

Kerr-Brown said there were many roads across regional Victoria in serious states of disrepair, but this was among the worst she had seen.

“I’ve never seen an earthquake personally, but it looks like it was hit by an earthquake,” Kerr Brown said.

Kerr-Brown said other members of rural councils in Victoria had seen similar damaged roads across the state, including in Kerrang.

“It’s absolutely horrible,” she said.

“Obviously that’s the extreme end of the road damage. But what we’re hearing is that the condition of the roads in many parts of rural Victoria is so bad it’s actually a safety issue.”

Ker Brown said the state government should re-investigate the way it is repairing roads in the wake of this year’s floods and damage to the road network.

A $165 million road repair raid was announced in October, a state government spokesperson said.

“This lightning attack is ensuring that the towns most affected by the floods remain connected to vital supplies and services – and now we are also turning our attention towards the first phase of reforms in the longer term and on a larger scale,” the spokesperson said.

