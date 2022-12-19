A 3.1-magnitude earthquake struck Uttarakhand in Uttarkashi district





The Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand experienced slight tremors in some areas after a 3.1-magnitude earthquake struck the state. People felt the earthquake around 1:50 a.m. on Monday, December 19, according to authorities.

The earthquake in Uttarakhand measured 3.1 on the Richter scale and was felt by many residents in the early hours of Monday. To date, the authorities have not reported any property or building damage or injuries.

The National Center of Seismology said the epicenter of the quake was in Uttarkashi at a depth of 5 km underground. The agency also informed that the quake occurred 24 km east of Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand at around 1:50 am.





Magnitude 3.1 earthquake, occurred on 19-12-2022, 01:50:05 IST, Latitude: 30.68 and Long: 78.68, Depth: 5 km, Location: 24 km ESE from Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand, India

The National Center of Seismology tweeted after the tremors, “Magnitude 3.1 earthquake, occurred on 19-12-2022, 01:50:05 IST, Latitude: 30.68 and Long: 78.68, Depth: 5 km, Location: 24 km ESE from Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand, India.”

Over the past few months, there have been several low-intensity earthquakes in northern India, which is now considered an earthquake-prone area. According to the agencies, most of the earthquakes originated in Nepal.

The most notable of the recent earthquakes were the strong tremors felt in Delhi NCR and neighboring countries like Punjab and Haryana, where the quake touched a magnitude of 6.3 on the Richter scale.

