The study shows how machine learning can predict rare catastrophic events, such as earthquakes or pandemics





Providence, RI [Brown University] When it comes to predicting disasters caused by extreme events (think earthquakes, epidemics, or “rogue waves” that can destroy coastal structures), computer modeling faces an almost insurmountable challenge: statistically speaking, such events are so rare that There is not enough data on them to use predictive models to accurately predict when they will occur next.

But a team of researchers from Brown University and MIT say that doesn’t have to be the case.

In a new study in Nature Computational Science, scientists describe how they combined statistical algorithms — which need less data to make accurate and effective predictions — with powerful machine learning technology developed at Brown and trained them to predict scenarios, probabilities, and sometimes even chronologies of rare events despite not being There is a historical record of it.

In doing so, the research team found that this new framework could provide a way to get around the need for the huge amounts of data traditionally needed for these types of computations, and instead reduce the significant challenge of predicting rare events to a question of quality. on the quantity.

“You have to realize that these are random events,” said George Karniadakis, professor of applied mathematics and engineering at Brown University and author of the study. “A pandemic like COVID-19, an environmental disaster in the Gulf of Mexico, an earthquake, a massive wildfire in California, a 30-meter wave that capsizes a ship — these are rare events and because they are rare, we don’t have a lot of historical data. We don’t have enough samples from the past to predict. in the future. The question we address in the paper is: What is the best possible data that we can use to reduce the number of data points we need?”

The researchers found the answer in a sequential sampling technique called active learning. These types of statistical algorithms are not only able to analyze the data entered into them, but more importantly, they can learn from the information to label new, relevant data points that are equal or even more important to the outcome being computed. At the most basic level, they allow more to be done with less.

This is critical to the machine learning model the researchers used in the study. This model is called DeepOnet, and it is a type of artificial neural network, which uses interconnected nodes in successive layers that roughly mimic the connections made by neurons in the human brain.

DeepOnet is known as the deep neural engine. It is more advanced and powerful than typical artificial neural networks because it is actually two neural networks in one, processing data in two parallel networks. This allows it to analyze huge sets of data and scenarios at breakneck speed to pull out equally huge sets of possibilities once it learns what to look for.

