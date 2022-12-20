Afghan survivors get new homes six months after a deadly earthquake





Barmal District (Afghanistan) (AFP) Six months after the devastating earthquake in eastern Afghanistan, laborer Rasool Badshah moved into a new home, but without his mother, who was killed by collapsing walls.

More than 1,000 people have been killed and tens of thousands displaced after the 5.9-magnitude earthquake – the deadliest in Afghanistan in nearly a quarter of a century – hit the impoverished province of Paktika on June 22.

“When I got here, my mother and brothers were buried,” Badshah, 21, told AFP, explaining how he rushed back to his village from Pakistan where he worked.

Hundreds of earthquake-resistant concrete homes, many built by local workers with support from the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), have now been handed over to survivors who until now had been living in makeshift tent cities.

Hundreds of earthquake-resistant concrete homes, many built by local workers with support from the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, have now been handed over to survivors © Wakil KOHSAR / AFP

Badshah said, “We couldn’t build these houses, not even our children or grandchildren (we could) … We couldn’t afford them. We lived in shacks.”

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) said the new homes are equipped with solar panels, independent toilets and traditional heaters to help residents cope with the harsh winters.

Even before the earthquake, Afghanistan was in the grip of a humanitarian catastrophe exacerbated by the Taliban’s seizure of power in August 2021.

Taliban security personnel walk after a handover ceremony for newly built homes. © Wakil KOHSAR / AFP

The international development finance on which the South Asian country relied dried up after the takeover and assets abroad were frozen.

Survivor Para Khan said the remote eastern region where the quake occurred had been neglected by the authorities for years.

“After the earthquake, people came and saw that the people of the area were in trouble. We don’t even have a clinic or a school,” Khan said.

“Everyone was brought up illiterate.”

UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, will begin work to build two schools and a clinic in the area, which is still strewn with rubble, after winter.

The new homes are equipped with solar panels, stand-alone toilets and traditional heaters to help residents weather the harsh winters. © Wakil KOHSAR / AFP

Afghanistan is frequently subject to earthquakes, especially in the Hindu Kush mountain range, which lies near the junction of the Eurasian and Indian tectonic plates.

© 2022 AFP

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.france24.com/en/live-news/20221220-afghan-survivors-get-new-homes-six-months-after-deadly-quake The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos