At least two people were killed and 11 injured in the California earthquake





At least two people were killed in the devastating earthquake that struck Northern California on Tuesday, according to what the authorities announced.

The Humboldt County Office of Emergency Services announced that the death resulted from a medical emergency during or after the 6.4-magnitude earthquake that rocked the area at 2:30 a.m.

The Los Angeles Times reported that one of the dead was in Rio Del, the area that suffered most of the quake’s damage.

The person had difficulty breathing during the earthquake. Rio del Mayor Debra Garnes said they suffered a heart attack and died after being taken to hospital.

Officials said 11 more infections have been reported so far.

The massive earthquake triggered an early warning alert about 10 minutes before it struck about seven miles west-southwest of Ferndale, a town about 250 miles north of San Francisco. This was followed by at least 80 aftershocks over the next several hours.

The damage was significant, but “minimal” compared to the quake’s strength, according to Brian Ferguson, a spokesman for the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services.

At least four roads in Humboldt County were closed due to cracks, officials said, and gas and power lines were down.

The Fernbridge in Ferndale was closed as emergency officials assessed four giant cracks in the pavement running through the historic structure, according to the CHP’s accident log. An emergency grant of $6 million was issued to repair the bridge, which is one of the few ways to enter the California city.

At least four roads have been closed due to damage.

More than 70,000 customers were left without electricity. A boiling water warning is in effect for the cities of Rio del and Fortuna.

More than 70,000 customers have been left without electricity, including two hospitals that run on generators. Boiling water warning is in effect for the cities of Rio del and Fortuna.

Officials have launched a charging center at the port city’s Eureka Municipal Auditorium, and are working with the American Red Cross to create a local aid center for affected residents in the Elle River Valley.

