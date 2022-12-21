After the California earthquake, neither water nor electricity destroyed the buildings





Rio del Mayor Debra Garnes woke up from the Humboldt County earthquake on Tuesday.

“It was the most powerful earthquake I’ve ever felt,” the mayor of the small northern California city told The Times. “It was a long-duration earthquake, so not only was it big at 6.4, it was also long.”

Then she had to work, coordinating with Rio Del’s construction department and volunteer fire department to check the homes’ structural integrity in addition to the dozens of emergency calls that were pouring in from residents.

Garnes said about 60 emergency calls came in immediately after the earthquake. She said most of the injuries in Rio del Rio were minor. There was one death during the earthquake, but it is unclear if or how it was related to the earthquake.

The mayor said a phone call came in after the quake about a person having difficulty breathing. The person went into cardiac arrest, and emergency medical personnel performed CPR.

The person was taken to hospital, but did not survive.

“The fire chief can’t yet say the earthquake was caused by the earthquake, but it happened during the earthquake,” Garnes said.

Garnes said that building inspectors were moving mid-morning Tuesday across Rio Del to check the structural integrity of homes and other structures.

City officials expect 50 to 150 people to be displaced due to the quake. IDPs will be accommodated at Monument Middle School, if the school is structurally sound.

Otherwise, people will be housed in the Fire Hall, she said. Like the rest of Humboldt County, Rio Del currently has no electricity, but the city also doesn’t have water, Garnes said.

“Our biggest problems are that we have no electricity or water. “Structural damage is the next thing on the list,” she said. Our water system has really been devastated. Lots of leaks.”

The quake was reported at 2:34 a.m. 7 miles southwest of Ferndale, California and caused damage to buildings in areas south of Eureka and many injuries. More than 70,000 customers are without electricity.

Arcata residents Amy Yuike, 65, and Rhys Hughes, 69, were asleep when they first felt the quake.

The electricity went out immediately. “After that, you feel kind of dizzy, and physically it’s like you’ve gone through something,” Yueki said. “When it was happening, I thought it was the big event, because we never felt anything that strongly.”

The couple got to the ground during the quake, which Yeke said lasted about 15 seconds or so.

“This was very concerning,” Hughes said, “because it happened at night, and you can’t see how much it’s reduced until you’re walking around with your flashlight on.”

The shelves had slipped off the walls and some household items were broken, she said, but structurally the house appeared undamaged.

Residents noted that this was not a typical Northern California shaker.

“This is an area that is used to earthquakes,” said Senator Mike McGuire, a Democrat who represents Humboldt County. However, he added, “This was big. It is described as a long, violent jolt. … The adjective violent has been used several times this morning.”

Residents reported that the shaking emptied entire bookshelves and kitchen cabinets.

Local and state officials were working to assess damage in the area, McGuire said, but the communities of Rio Del and Ferndale “have borne the brunt” of the damage.

The earthquake damaged many structures, McGuire said, “commercial businesses as well as residential homes.”

McGuire said there was a confirmed structure fire in Rio Del linked to the quake that has since been put out. The earthquake caused some damage to Fernbridge, a Humboldt County landmark built in 1911 on State Route 211 that survived past earthquakes and floods.

“It’s beautiful. It’s a historic bridge, the famous Humboldt County,” McGuire said.

