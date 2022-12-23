Communities are still without electricity after the California earthquake





RIO DEL, Calif. (AP) — Small communities that bore the brunt of a powerful earthquake on California’s far northern coast remained without power and under boiling water warnings on Wednesday.

Most of the 72,000 Humboldt County customers who lost power when the quake struck before dawn Tuesday had power back by evening, but the Pacific Gas & Electric website showed 14,000 were still without power more than 24 hours later.

Most of the remaining outages were in the communities of Fortuna, Ferndale and Rio Dell. Boiling water warnings have been issued for Rio Dell and parts of Fortuna due to damaged water systems.

The 6.4-magnitude quake occurred at 2:34 a.m. Tuesday near Ferndale, about 210 miles northwest of San Francisco and close to the Pacific coast. The epicenter was offshore at a depth of about 10 miles. Aftershocks followed.

The earthquake shook and woke people and shook their homes off their foundations, injuring at least 12 people.

Known for its redwood forests, scenic mountains, and the legendary marijuana crop in the Emerald Triangle, people in the area are used to earthquakes. But many said this was far more violent and disturbing than the usual rolling motion they experience.

“You could see the floor and walls shaking,” said Araceli Huerta. “It looked like a freight train was passing through my house.”

Two hospitals in Humboldt County lost power and were running using generators, but the damage appears to be minimal, given the strength of the quake, according to Brian Ferguson, a spokesman for the California governor’s office of emergency services.

Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency in Humboldt County on Tuesday night.

About a dozen people were reported to have sustained injuries, including a broken hip and a head wound, the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office said in a news conference that was interrupted by an aftershock. Two people died – 83 years old and 72 years old – because they were unable to get timely care for “medical emergencies” during or immediately after the earthquake.

The damage was mostly concentrated in Rio Del, Ferndale and Fortuna, said Mark Gilarducci, director of emergency services, during a news conference in Sacramento.

At least 15 homes were severely damaged and deemed uninhabitable and another 18 were moderately damaged, officials said after a partial assessment in Rio del Rey, a small village of about 3,000 people where the damage was worst. They estimated that 30 people had been displaced and said the number could rise to 150.

The city’s water system has been shut down for repairs due to leaks. Portable toilets were installed at City Hall and water was distributed at the fire station.

A bridge over the Eel River built in 1911 that is the main thoroughfare into Ferndale has been destroyed and closed to traffic, requiring a longer detour through the mountains to reach the quaint Victorian town, where all of Main Street is on the National Register of Historic Places.

Since a 7.2-magnitude earthquake hit the area in 1992 that injured hundreds, ignited fires and destroyed many homes, building codes have required modifications to make the structures more shake-resistant, said Caroline Titus, former owner of the Ferndale Enterprise.

Humboldt County has a population of approximately 136,000 and is located in a part of the state that has a long history of large earthquakes.

The earthquake occurred in an area known as the Mendocino Triple Junction, where three tectonic plates meet.

The earthquake triggered a massive response by the West Coast Alert System which detects the onset of an earthquake and sends alerts to mobile phones in the affected area that can give people a notice to take safety precautions in seconds before a strong shaking reaches them.

Officials said the system sent alerts to about 3 million people in Northern California early Tuesday.

