California volcanoes “shaken” by the earthquake





Scientists say volcanoes in California have been “shaken” by the 6.4-magnitude earthquake that rocked northern California earlier this week.

The quake occurred 7.5 miles southwest of Ferndale, a small community in Humboldt County, at 2:34 a.m. Tuesday. More than 70,000 residents were plunged into darkness with power outages across the region. At least two people died and dozens were injured.

The US Geological Survey said in a statement that the quake also hit volcanoes in the state. Aftershocks continue to spread to volcanoes.

“But don’t worry—there was no unusual volcanic activity as a result,” the USGS stated.

This stock image shows Mount Shasta, one of the volcanoes rocked by the California earthquake on December 20, 2022. The USGS said there has been no unusual volcanic activity in the state since the quake.

So far, all of California’s volcanoes show “normal background seismic activity and ground motion” in the aftermath of an earthquake.

Volcanic activity can often be the cause of regional earthquakes. But California is riddled with fault lines, which means it is particularly prone to earthquakes associated with faults. The area where the latest quake occurred is located near the Cascadia Fault – where the United States sits atop the ocean floor – which means that this area is particularly prone to earthquakes.

According to USGS Volcanoes, the earthquake and subsequent aftershocks should not result in any volcanic activity.

“Earthquakes rarely trigger eruptive activity at a nearby volcano. A volcano has to be ready to erupt anyway for that to happen,” the USGS said in a Facebook post.

At the Clear Lake volcanic field, in the Northern Coast Ranges of California, two small earthquakes were reported, the largest of which was of magnitude 1.2. In Geyser located south of there, 118 earthquakes were recorded, the largest of which had a magnitude of 2.7.

A 1.8-magnitude earthquake also shook Mammoth Mountain in the Inyo National Forest, while a 2.3-magnitude quake rocked Salton Butts.

Other volcanoes monitored in the aftermath of the earthquake include Mount Shasta, Medicine Lake Volcano, Lassen Volcanic Center, Long Valley Volcanic Area, Kozo Volcanic Field, and Obihepe Craters.

The USGS said the quake and its aftershocks show up “beautifully” on its monitoring technology, and that it continues to monitor helicopter logs and spectrograms to assess how the vibrations manifest themselves over distances.

The quake reached Shasta and Lassen at about the same time, but with lower high frequencies the farther away, according to the USGS.

Meanwhile, it reached Long Valley “a few moments later with much of the high frequency signal completely lost”.

“This is a common phenomenon with earthquakes that travel long distances – for example, our stations may only record signals of a lower frequency from a large earthquake occurring in Japan or Chile,” the USGS said.

