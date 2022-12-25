Earthquake Report: Unconfirmed earthquake or earthquake-like event: 6.5 km NW of Dalton, Whitfield County, Georgia, United States, Sat Dec 24, 2022 12:12 (GMT -5)





Rocky Face, Georgia, USA (0.3 km north of epicenter) [Map] / mild shaking (MMI IV) / tingling, shaking / 1-2 seconds, came as a large wave of vibrations followed by less significant waves of vibrations. There was an audible clatter, and the plate was rattling.

Dalton, Whitfield, GA (1 mile from SSW epicenter) [Map] /light vibration (MMI IV)/ 1-2 s, it felt like a truck crashing into the house. Nothing broke but a very strong and short vibration, one user found this interesting.

Rocky Face (2 km NE from epicenter) [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / Single head bump / 1-2 seconds, it felt like the house shook loudly

Rocky Face (3 km from SSW epicenter) [Map] / weak vibration (MMI III) / tingling, vibration / 1-2 seconds

Dalton, Ga (3.3 km from SSW epicenter) [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI IV), I thought something had broken in my house.

30740 (6.4 km northeast from epicenter) [Map] / slight shake (MMI IV) / clatter, shake / very short, it was as if a car had passed by the house. Very loud bang

Dalton, Whitfield, Georgia (2.5 km southwest of the epicenter) [Map] / very weak vibration (MMI II) / rattle, vibration / very low, house shook

Tunnel Hill, Ga (2.7 km west of the NW epicenter) [Map] / Weak concussion (MMI III) / Vertical bump / Very small

Dalton Ga / Light Shaking (MMI IV) / Single Lateral Shake / Very Short, Violent Crackle Pop

Rock Face / Mild Concussion (MMI IV) / 2-5 sec

Rock face/mild shaking (MMI IV)/single vertical bump/very short, whole house shook. The entire neighborhood came out thinking something had happened to their house.

Rock face, GA/mild shaking (MMI IV), sounded like an explosion or sonic boom and felt very slight shaking

916 Mill Creek Rd Sw. Rock face GA/moderate vibration (MMI V), house shook and an explosion was heard

Rock face, Ga 30740 / weak vibration (MMI III) / single side vibration / 2-5 seconds, only the noise shakes the house

