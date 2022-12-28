What do you do during and after an earthquake? Tips to follow





A low intensity earthquake shook several parts of Nepal, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Getting people out of their beds during the early hours of Wednesday.

While it started with a 4.3-magnitude earthquake in Uttar Pradesh late at night, later tremors from the 3.1-magnitude quake were felt in Uttarakhand in Uttarkashi. Besides, people felt two earthquakes of magnitude 4.7 and 5.3 in Nepal’s Baglung district in the early hours of Wednesday. It is worth noting that the quakes came within a gap of a few minutes and occurred on the same night across three different places.

While no loss of life or property has been reported so far, the tremors left the residents a bit frightened. Speaking of which, people who do not know how to handle such situations need to follow certain procedures to avoid getting hurt or suffering any serious consequences as a result of the tremors. Here are a series of preventative measures people can take during, and sometimes after, an earthquake.

Necessary measures during and after the earthquake:

What do you do during an earthquake?

If you are outside, consider staying away from tall buildings or old construction sites as they are prone to falls due to earthquakes. Do not enter buildings.

If you are in a vehicle, stop immediately and pull over immediately.

For those who are indoors, one may need to remain calm and avoid running unnecessarily as it can lead to panic. If the tremors are too intense, hide under the bed or tables.

Consider staying on your knees and bending over to avoid any injuries to your vital organs.

Move away from windows.

What do you do after an earthquake?

If you live near bodies of water, stay away from them as there may be a risk of tsunamis due to tremors.

First, check yourself and others, and make sure no one is infected.

In addition to this, also check the water, gas and electric lines for any kind of damage or leaks.

Instead of switching to the phone or TV (unless it’s an emergency), consider turning on the radio and checking for any earthquake updates.

Move away from the affected places.

Stay prepared for aftershocks. It can occur at any time after an earthquake.

