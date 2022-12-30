



Photo by Mark McKenna A house on Painter Street in Rio del Río has been red-flagged after being dethroned from its establishment. Rio del officials held a press conference this afternoon to stress the importance of a two-day aid event starting tomorrow to aid the continued recovery of the city and its residents from the 6.4-magnitude earthquake that caused widespread damage on December 20.

City Manager Kyle Knope said the event is for residents countywide, as everyone impacted by the quake — including renters and homeowners — to sign up for available resources.

“This is important not only for Rio Del but for anyone affected by the earthquake in the unincorporated areas of the province and the neighboring cities of Ferndale and Fortuna, our friends in Scotia,” Knopp said. “The importance of making sure you contact your friends, relatives and neighbors to make sure they are aware of this. It is an important period of time to get services into the community, to sign people up for services.”

Rio Dell Mayor Debra Garnes stressed that it’s important for anyone affected—regardless of whether their home is red-flagged, yellow-flagged, or has minor damage—to report broken windows, damaged pipes, plumbing problems, and everything else.

“All of those things are important and you can work it out with the agencies there to get some kind of help,” Garnes said. “Whatever we can do to help, we can do better if you come to your local help center, give them the data, let them do the paperwork and start helping you for everything you’ve been through… Please come down and help us help you.”

The show will be attended by the California Earthquake Authority, the Franchise Tax Board, the Insurance Department, the Department of Employment Development, the Department of Housing and Community Development, the Humboldt County Department of Health and Human Services, Food for the People, and Pay It Forward Humboldt. and the American Red Cross, Catholic charities, and community-based disaster organizations.

Affected county residents are required to bring photo ID, household income information, insurance documents, and proof of address in the form of a utility bill, cell phone bill, or photo ID.

Services will be available in Spanish and English, and Knopp stressed undocumented residents are encouraged to attend as well.

“The immigration situation is not a concern,” he said. “We want to get hold of anyone who has been affected by this earthquake. Their immigration situation is not a concern here in Rio Del and I want to make sure that’s really clear. This issue is not a concern in this response.”

Meanwhile, Knopp said the city’s food, water, clothing and hygiene distribution efforts have been moved to 406 Wildwood Avenue so that the local school and fire department can return to normal operations. Donations are still welcome, Knopp said, but must be coordinated through Pay it Forward Humboldt. Withdrawals are not accepted, as the City does not have the personal power to sort them out.

In a press release, the county’s emergency services offices stressed that this is an opportunity for residents to sign up for direct assistance from outside agencies.

“(The Local Help Center) will provide residents with the opportunity to register to qualify for direct financial assistance,” she said in a press release.

The event runs over two days from 11am to 5pm on Friday and 9am to 5pm on Saturday. Residents can come at any time, and representatives of various agencies will be ready to assist them. The event will be held at Monument Middle School, 95 Center St. in Rio del.

Read the full county press release reproduced below and find a video of the press conference here, which includes Spanish and Mandarin translations.

December 29, 2022 | Humboldt County Local Help Center

Recovery efforts are continuing for those affected by the December 20 earthquake.

In partnership with the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES), the Humboldt County Office of Emergency Services will open a Local Aid Center (LAC) to assist earthquake-affected community members in Humboldt County.

LACs are activated in the aftermath of major disasters to support survivors and businesses experiencing disaster-related losses or damage, replace lost or damaged vital documents (identity, financial information, etc.) and communicate with support services.

The Humboldt County Local Aid Center will open at Monument Middle School, 95 Center Street, Rio Dell, CA. Friday December 30th from 11am to 5pm and Saturday December 31st from 9am to 5pm

Humboldt County LAC will provide information from participating state, local, and nonprofit agencies to residents affected by the earthquake. The LAC will provide residents with the opportunity to register to qualify for direct financial assistance. Goods such as water, food or meals will not be distributed across the LAC region.

Representatives from the following organizations and agencies will attend:

State organs:

California Earthquake Authority (CEA) Franchise Tax Board (FTB) Insurance Department (CDI) Employment Development Department (EDD) Housing and Community Development (HCD) Local representatives will be present from the following agencies:

Health and Social Services Department of Health and Social Services Behavioral Health at Health and Human Services Public Health Food for the People Pay It Forward Humboldt American Red Cross Catholic Charities Community Disaster Active Organizations (COAD) If you have these items, it is recommended that you bring them to the America area Latin and Caribbean:

Photo identification Family income information Insurance documents Proof of address (utility bill, cell phone bill, etc.) Services will be provided in both English and Spanish. Existing agencies will provide services regardless of immigration status.

Stay informed The most important thing you can do while society is in recovery is stay informed.

Sign up to receive Humboldt County Emergency Alerts at: humboldtgov.org/alerts Subscribe to OES newsletters at: humboldtsheriff.org/subscribe For updated information regarding the Humboldt County earthquake response, please go to humboldtsheriff.org/em Emergency and visit @HumCoOES at Facebook and Twitter.

