WHO meets with Chinese officials on current COVID-19 situation





A high-level meeting was held on 30 December between WHO and China on the current surge in COVID-19 cases, to seek additional information on the situation and offer WHO expertise and further support. High-level officials from China’s National Health Commission and National Administration for Disease Control and Prevention briefed WHO on China’s strategy and activities in the areas of epidemiology, variant surveillance, vaccination, clinical care, communication and research and development. WHO has again called for the regular exchange of specific real-time data on the epidemiological situation — including more genetic sequencing data, disease impact data including intensive care unit (ICU) hospitalizations, admissions and deaths — and data on vaccinations given and vaccination status, especially in vulnerable people and people over 60 years of age. WHO has reiterated the importance of vaccination and boosters to protect against serious illness and death for people at higher risk. The WHO urged China to strengthen virus sequencing, clinical management and impact assessment, and expressed its willingness to provide support in these areas, as well as in vaccination risk communication to prevent reluctance. Chinese scientists have been invited to engage more closely with WHO-led COVID-19 expert networks, including the COVID-19 Clinical Management Network. The WHO has invited Chinese scientists to present detailed virus sequencing data at a meeting of the Technical Advisory Group on SARS-CoV-2 Virus Evolution on January 3. WHO emphasized the importance of monitoring and timely release of data to help China and the global community formulate accurate risk assessments and inform effective responses.

