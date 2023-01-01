Civil Calendar | Fortuna Earthquake Emergency Council, Rio Del to hear update on recovery efforts – Times-Standard





Editor’s Note: Below is a list of board, committee, and council meetings scheduled for the coming week around Humboldt County.

Arcata City Council

When: First and third Wednesday of each month at 6 p.m.; Private meeting at 5:15 p.m

Where: City Hall: 736 F St, Arcata. The meeting can be viewed on the city’s website, the city’s YouTube page or on the Access Humboldt channels.

• During the special meeting, the Board will interview applicants for two inaugural positions on the Arcata Planning Commission. Later during the regular meeting, the two new members will be appointed.

• During the regular meeting, the Board will consider an order to update the Arcata Marsh rules regarding overnight time restrictions.

• The Board will consider reinstatement of the appeal fee for the Westwood Garden Apartments project. The Council will also consider a petition for approval of the project.

The agenda can be accessed online at http://arcataca.iqm2.com/Citizens/default.aspx.

College Redwoods Board of Trustees

When: First Tuesday of the month at 1:00 p.m

Where: 7351 Tompkins Hill Road, Eureka

• The Board will consider approval of travel in February to guide the new trustee.

• The Board will receive a report from Scott Adair, Humboldt County’s Director of Economic Development.

• The Board will meet in closed session for labor negotiations and the case for employee discipline.

The agenda can be accessed online at www.redwoods.edu/board.

Eureka City Council

When: First and third Tuesday of the month at 6 pm

Where: Eureka City Council Chambers, 531 K Street, Eureka. The meeting can be viewed on the city’s website or Humboldt’s Access Channels.

• The Council meets in closed session at five o’clock in the evening to discuss the threat of litigation.

• The Council will hold a public hearing on the Lundbar Hills Southwood development.

• The Council will hear a report on the Habitat Connection and First Corridor project for salmon.

• The council will choose a temporary mayor.

The agenda can be accessed online at http://www.ci.eureka.ca.gov

Fortuna City Council

When: First and third Monday of each month at 6:00 pm

Where: Municipal Council Chambers 621 11th Street, Fortuna

• The Council will consider declaring a state of emergency related to the damage caused by the 20th of December earthquake with a magnitude of 6.4.

• The Council will hold a second reading of the revisions to the organic waste disposal law.

The agenda can be accessed online at https://www.fri friendlyfortuna.com/agendas_and_minutes/agenda_packets_and_minutes/city_council/index.php

Humboldt County Human Rights Commission

When: First Thursday of the month at 5:30 pm

Where: Humboldt County Courthouse, 825 Fifth Street, Room 1A

• The Board will receive the Correctional Facility Liaison Report.

• The Council will receive reports from the Special Committees.

The agenda can be accessed online at https://humboldtgov.org/1308/Human-Rights-Commission

Humboldt County Planning Commission

When: First Thursday of the month at 6 pm

Where: Chambers of the Board of Supervisors, 825 Fifth Street, Eureka. The meeting can be found on the county’s website or access Humboldt channels.

• The commission will consider conditional use permits for high-grade cannabis for 007 and Jesse Karnes.

The agenda can be accessed online at https://humboldt.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx

McKinleyville Community Service District

When: First Wednesday of the month at 7 pm

Where: Azalea Hall, 1620 Pickett Road, McKinleyville

• The Council will announce the employee of the year.

• The Board of Directors will review the five-year strategic plan.

The agenda can be accessed online at https://www.mckinleyvillecsd.com/board-meetings

Rio del City Council

When: First and third Tuesday of every month at 6:30 pm

Where: Rio Del Municipal Council Chambers, 675 Wildwood Avenue, Rio Del

• The council will divide the newly elected members and choose the next mayor and mayor.

• The Council will receive an update on the ongoing efforts to recover from the 6.4-magnitude earthquake.

• The Council will hear the first reading and introduction of an ordinance amending the cannabis trade tax in the city.

The agenda can be accessed online at https://www.cityofriodell.ca.gov/minutes-and-agendas

Ruth Schneider can be reached at 707-441-0520.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.times-standard.com/2022/12/31/civic-calendar-fortuna-council-to-consider-earthquake-emergency-rio-dell-to-hear-update-on-recovery-efforts/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos