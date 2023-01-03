Heavy rain in NorCal and strong winds afterwards, thousands still without power, damage from fallen trees





What’s going on in Norcal?

Northern California storm updates: Flash flood warning, 1 person found dead, and widespread power outage extend to Sacramento | Northern California is dealing with the aftermath of torrential rain and strong winds over the weekend that caused flooding and knocked out power for thousands. Dozens of people have been rescued after their cars became stuck on Interstate 99 in Sacramento County when the Kussumnis River flooded the road south of Elk Grove. First responders were searching for at least one missing person, and the Cossumness Fire Department told KCRA 3 that the search resulted in a body being found in a submerged vehicle near Dillard Road. Read more here.

Power back for some SMUD customers after more than 145,000 lose their power in Sacramento | Power was restored to some customers in the Sacramento area on Sunday after more than 145,000 people were plunged into darkness on New Year’s Eve. SMUD warned of weather-related outages due to high winds and rain on its website. SMUD told KCRA 3 that the outages were mostly caused by fallen trees that knocked down several power lines in the area due to high winds. Read more here.

Fallen trees damage homes and block streets across Sacramento following the storm | Strong winds from Saturday night’s storm knocked down trees across the Sacramento area, causing damage to several cars and homes in the area. A tree fell on Joseph Montell’s home in Rosemont, Sacramento County. Montell said neighbors told him the tree fell just moments after he and his pregnant wife left their home to go to the store on Saturday night. “We were really lucky that we left three minutes early,” Montiel said. The facade of Montell’s house is destroyed, but he counts his blessings that no one was hurt. Read more here.

5.4 earthquake shakes Humboldt County near Rio Del A moderate earthquake occurred on New Year’s Day shook northern California, where a stronger quake about two weeks ago killed two people and caused widespread damage, authorities said. The earthquake, with a preliminary magnitude of 5.4, struck at 10:35 a.m. Sunday about 9 miles southeast of Rio Del in Humboldt County, according to the US Geological Survey. Read more here.

What is going on anywhere else

The body of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI lies intact in the Vatican | Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI’s body lies in state as thousands of people lined hours before dawn on Monday to pay their respects. The doors of St. Peter’s Basilica opened to the public only at nine in the morning after the entry of the first believers. Read more here.

‘Avengers’ star Jeremy Renner seriously injured while shoveling snow in Nevada | The “Avengers” star is being treated for serious injuries sustained while shoveling snow, a representative of actor Jeremy Renner said. The actor’s representative said Renner, 51, is in critical condition although he is stable. No further details were available on the extent of Renner’s injuries. Read more here.

Anticipate the FDA’s decision on an Alzheimer’s drug this week | The U.S. Food and Drug Administration could decide this week whether to grant fast-track approval to the dementia drug lecanemab, according to Eisai and Biogen, which make the drug. Lecanemab — one of the first dementia drugs that appears to slow the progression of cognitive decline — has shown “potential” as a treatment for Alzheimer’s disease, according to the results of a Phase 3 trial, but has raised safety concerns because of its association with some serious drug addiction. Adverse events, including brain swelling and hemorrhage. Read more here.

Biden touts bipartisanship as he returns to a changed Washington | President Joe Biden, returning this week to a politically reconfigured Washington, will join top Republican officials to announce his infrastructure bill as he seeks bipartisanship in a new era of divided government. Wednesday’s event in Kentucky, which will include Republican Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, aims to underscore the importance of the massive public works package that Biden signed into law in 2021. Read more here.

Today’s weather forecast

Meteorologist Eileen Gavora says the rain will return Monday afternoon, but it won’t be like the weekend storm that caused widespread flooding and power outages across Northern California. Likely to stay dry until around 1 p.m., with temperatures in the low 40s by 9 a.m., mid-40s by 11 a.m., and peaking in the upper 40s by 3 p.m.

