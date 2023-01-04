Palomar Holdings, Inc. for the successful completion of some California earthquake reinsurance programs





Palomar Holdings, Inc

LA JOLLA, Calif., Jan. 3, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLMR) (“Palomar” or the “Company”) today announced the successful completion of certain reinsurance programs covering California earthquake risks.

The Company renewed the California Commercial Earthquake Lot program, increased the waiver percentage, and secured an additional Earthquake Loss Limit (“XOL”). In all, Palomar has secured approximately $50 million of additional limit to take advantage of the opportunities it sees in the residential and commercial earthquake insurance markets.

“In the face of what is considered a challenging reinsurance market, we are pleased to not only successfully renew California’s commercial earthquake quota share program, but also to purchase an additional reinsurance limit to support our earthquake lines,” commented MacArmstrong, Palomar Chairman and CEO. officer. “We have strategically increased the amount of our commercial earthquake share waiver in California to provide flexibility in how we participate in the commercial earthquake market, as well as to take advantage of the dislocation in the broader earthquake market. We appreciate the support of our reinsurance team and believe that our individual lines of business are fraught with risk remains attractive to this group of reinsurers and to the broader market.

About Palomar Holdings, Inc. is the holding company for subsidiaries of Palomar Specialty Insurance Company (“PSIC”) and Palomar Specialty Reinsurance Company Bermuda Ltd. and Palomar Insurance Agency, Inc. and Palomar Excess and Excess Insurance Company (“PESIC”). Palomar is an innovative insurance company serving residential and commercial clients in specialty markets including the earthquake insurance market. Palomar’s insurers, Palomar Specialty Insurance Company, Palomar Specialized Reinsurance of Bermuda Limited, and Palomar Excess and Excess Insurance Company, have a financial strength rating of “A-” (excellent) from AM Best.

