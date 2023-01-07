An earthquake strikes near the US/Canada border in Montreal





The epicenter of today’s earthquake is located in the orange dot within the concentric colored circles. Photo: USGS

An earthquake occurred early this morning near the US-Canada border in upstate New York and west of Montreal, Quebec. According to the USGS, the 2.5-magnitude quake struck at 4:59 am ET at a depth of 10.2 km. People have reported shaking to USGS in the western suburbs of Montreal via Baie-D’Urfe, L’lle-Perrot, Pincourt, and Vaudreuil-Dorion. Similar reports have been sent to Earthquakes Canada, which is the Canadian equivalent of the US-based USGS earthquake-tracking agency.

Today’s earthquake is the second to strike the region in the last 30 days and the ninth to strike in the last 12 months. The most powerful of the nine occurred on November 14, when a 3.0-magnitude earthquake struck not far from today. The November earthquake generated more than 640 reports of people experiencing seismic conditions in the area.

Map of recorded earthquakes across the western Quebec seismic region. Photo: Canada earthquake

Although infrequent, this area has been home to many earthquakes over the years. Considered the Western Quebec Seismic Zone by Canadian scientists, it forms a vast region surrounding the Ottawa Valley from Montreal to Timiscaming, as well as the Laurentians and eastern Ontario. The metropolitan areas of Montreal, Ottawa Hull, and Cornwall are also located in this region.

The Western Quebec Seismic Zone has had three major earthquakes in the past 290 years. In 1732, an earthquake of magnitude 5.8 struck Montreal, causing great damage. In 1935, the Temiscaming region was hit by a 6.2-magnitude earthquake. In 1944, an earthquake occurred in the area between Cornwall, Ontario, and Massena, New York. This magnitude 5.6 event caused millions of dollars in damage.

According to Earthquake Canada, an earthquake usually occurs at least once every five days in the western Quebec seismic zone. However, most of them are not noticed due to their small size.

