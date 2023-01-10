7.5 magnitude earthquake hits Indonesia; A tsunami alert has been issued





A massive earthquake measuring 7.5 on the Richter scale (intensity ranges from 7.5 to 7.9 according to various reports) struck the Indonesian province of Maluku on Tuesday, prompting the authorities to issue a tsunami warning. China’s new news agency (Xinhua) reported that the quake occurred at 12:47 am, with its epicenter 148 km northwest of Maluku Tenggara Barat (Kepulawan Tanimbar) district and at a depth of 131 km under the sea floor. The earthquake was felt in several neighboring provinces.

According to the authorities, the main earthquake was followed by three aftershocks of weak to moderate levels. As a precautionary measure, about 2,000 residents of Maluku have moved to higher ground, a disaster management official said, fearing a possible tsunami. A tsunami warning has been issued for Maluku and the neighboring province of Southeast Sulawesi.

Meanwhile, officials confirmed that many homes and buildings were destroyed due to the quake. Another disaster management official told Xinhua that some of them had cracks, while a number of others collapsed.

The official said an assessment would be conducted to determine the exact impact of the quake. He added that so far there have been no initial reports of injuries or deaths.

“We have conducted drills several times in anticipation of the tsunami. So when the earthquake happened, residents rushed to leave the coastal areas and head for higher areas,” the official said.

The last tsunami to hit Indonesia was during the Indian Ocean earthquake and tsunami in 2004. On December 26, 2004, a powerful earthquake measuring 9.3 on the Richter scale struck its epicenter off the western coast of northern Sumatra, Indonesia.

With waves as high as 100 feet, the tsunami devastated communities along the coasts surrounding the Indian Ocean, killing an estimated 227,898 people in 14 countries in one of the deadliest natural disasters in recorded history. Indonesia has the highest number of deaths (130,736).

