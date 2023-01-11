Humboldt County Earthquake | Building inspector: “I heard ‘help’ so I pushed the door” – Times-Standard





On Tuesday, the Humboldt County Board of Supervisors thanked the many building inspectors who raced to Rio Del early on Dec. 20 to check homes for damage and notify residents if their home was too badly damaged to live in.

Several building inspectors were present and introduced by John Ford, director of the Humboldt County Department of Planning and Building, as they were thanked by the Board of Supervisors for their efforts immediately after the earthquake.

A building inspector told a story about a trapped woman he found while going door-to-door in Rio Del.

“I knocked on the door, thinking it was a dog barking or something, but I heard ‘help’ so I pushed the door in. It wasn’t like I broke the door open and found a lady in her room. Help me here,” said Rob Edwards, one of the building’s inspectors. There is no electricity or water.” “Here’s a lady with (multiple sclerosis) and her electric wheelchair died because the power was out and it was jammed in her door… So I held her hand. I called the (department) fire. They came right away. We moved the wheelchair.”

Rio Del City Manager Kyle Knope followed up on the meeting via Zoom to thank the inspectors for their quick response, which helped the city red-flag about 25 buildings before state inspectors arrived in Humboldt County. He noted after the 5.4 earthquake on New Year’s Day that these numbers doubled.

The request was made by Michelle Bushnell, District 2 Superintendent because of the quick response and dedicated work of the building inspectors, who inspected dozens of homes in order to determine their level of damage and whether or not it was safe to be in them, but also because of the emotional toll the inspectors had taken, who often told people who had nowhere else to go that their homes were uninhabitable.

“This team…was the first to respond to people and check their homes and sometimes tell them they need to leave and that was very emotional,” said Bushnell. “I saw when that team came back to the firehouse at 1 o’clock that afternoon, I could tell it was emotional for them and it was hard. It’s hard telling someone you have to leave your house and you have nowhere to go that day because it was so early in the day. response.”

Long planned thanks

The Humboldt County Board of Supervisors also thanked former Planning Commissioner Alan Bongio for his 10 years of service on the commission, a volunteer position.

Alan Bongio

Bongio recently resigned in the wake of a scandal stemming from a meeting over comments he made at an Aug. 18 meeting accusing local tribes—specifically the Wiyot tribe, the Blue Lake Rancheria Tribe, and the Bear River Band of the Rohnerville Rancheria—of lying and misusing the layout, causing the moderators to agree Bongio was unanimously blamed for using racist and offensive language.

The Board of Supervisors unanimously agreed to thank Bongio, and as part of the provisions of their approved approval calendar they appointed Ferndale resident Ivar Skavdal, a recent retiree who previously served as general manager of GHD Engineering’s U.S. operations, to the Humboldt County Planning Commission.

“I think he’s been an integral part of this board, and I appreciate his service,” said Superintendent Rex Boone. “I got a little hot once when I said I didn’t want to kick my boyfriend out. I’m sorry, I have a lot of friends, but I really appreciate everything Alan has done.”

The moderators also dedicated the meeting to the recently deceased local news reporter Dave Silverbrand, a longtime Humboldt County reporter.

The Jackson Guilfoil can be reached at 707-441-0506.

