BMKG records 19 aftershocks after Tuesday’s M7.5 earthquake in Maluku





TEMPO.CO, JAKARTA – The Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency’s (BMKG’s) Ambon Geophysics Station recorded that 19 aftershocks occurred in Maluku province after a 7.5-magnitude earthquake on Tuesday at 2:47 a.m. Eastern Indonesia Standard Time (WIT).

“According to BMKG observations, as of Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at 1 p.m. CST, there were 19 satellites, the smallest of which was 3.7 and the largest was 5.7,” said Geophysics Station Chief Djati Septo Konkuru. Wednesday.

Konkuru said his side will continue to monitor and update information about aftershocks and make it public.

Hence, the community has been appealed to remain calm and not be affected by the false information.

Furthermore, residents have been urged not to take shelter in buildings that are cracked or damaged by the disaster.

Before returning to their homes, he suggested that people should check and ensure that their homes are completely earthquake-proof and there was no damage caused by the earthquake that damaged the stability of the buildings.

In addition, people were urged to follow only earthquake-related updates from BMKG, the Provincial Disaster Mitigation Agency (BPBD), the army, police and local government agencies.

The BMKG indicated that the epicenter was located at 7.37 degrees south latitude and 130.23 degrees east longitude – or in the sea at a distance of 136 km northwest-southeast of Maluku, Maluku, at a depth of 130 km.

The agency concluded that the quake was caused by submersion activity in the Banda Sea.

Based on the hypocenter, it is classified as a moderate earthquake, with upward motion or a thrust fault mechanism.

BMKG issued an early warning of a tsunami for the people of Maluku and South East Sulawesi provinces due to the disaster.

However, there were no significant changes in sea level, so the warning was cancelled.

The Tanimbar Islands and Southwest Maluku region in Maluku Province were the worst affected areas due to the earthquake.

