Uncategorized
WHO updates COVID-19 guidance on masks, treatments and patient care
WHO has updated its guidance on community masking, treatment of COVID-19 and clinical management. This is part of an ongoing process of reviewing such materials, working with guideline development groups made up of independent, international experts who take into account the latest available evidence and changing epidemiology.
Masks are still a key tool against COVID-19
WHO continues to recommend the use of masks by the public in certain situations, and this update recommends their use regardless of the local epidemiological situation, given the current global spread of COVID-19. Masks are recommended after recent exposure to COVID-19, when someone has or is suspected of having COVID-19, when someone is at high risk of severe COVID-19 illness, and for anyone in a crowded, closed, or poorly ventilated space. Previously, WHO recommendations were based on the epidemiological situation.
Similar to previous recommendations, the WHO advises that there are other cases when a mask may be suggested, based on a risk assessment. Factors to consider include local epidemiological trends or rising levels of hospitalization, levels of vaccination coverage and immunity in the community, and the environment in which people find themselves.
Shortened period of isolation for patients with COVID-19
The WHO advises that a patient with COVID-19 can be released early from isolation if the rapid antigen test is negative.
Without testing, for symptomatic patients, the new guidelines suggest 10 days of isolation from the date of symptom onset. Previously, the WHO advised that patients be discharged 10 days after the onset of symptoms, plus at least three additional days after symptoms have resolved.
For those who test positive for COVID-19 but do not have any signs or symptoms, the WHO now recommends 5 days of isolation without testing, compared to 10 days previously.
Isolation of people with COVID-19 is an important step in preventing the infection of others. This can be done at home or in a dedicated facility, such as a hospital or clinic.
Evidence reviewed by the guideline development group showed that people without symptoms are much less likely to transmit the virus than those with symptoms. Although of very low certainty, the evidence also showed that people with symptoms discharged on the 5th day after the onset of symptoms risked infecting three times more people than those discharged on the 10th day.
Overview of treatment for COVID-19
The WHO has extended its strong recommendation for the use of nirmatrelvir-ritonavir (also known as ‘Paxlovid’).
Pregnant or breastfeeding women with a milder form of COVID-19 should consult their doctor to determine whether they should take this drug because of its ‘probable benefits’ and lack of reported side effects.
WHO first recommended nirmatrelvir-ritonavir in April 2022. WHO strongly recommends its use in patients with mild or moderate COVID-19 who are at high risk of hospitalization. In December 2022, the first generic drug manufacturer was pre-qualified from who.
The WHO has also reviewed the evidence on two other drugs, sotrovimab and casirivimab-imdevimab, and maintains strong recommendations against their use for the treatment of COVID-19. These monoclonal antibody drugs have no or reduced activity against currently circulating variants of the virus.
There are currently 6 proven treatment options for patients with COVID-19, three that prevent hospitalization in high-risk individuals and three that save lives in those with severe or critical illness. Apart from corticosteroids, access to other drugs is globally unsatisfactory.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.who.int/news/item/13-01-2023-who-updates-covid-19-guidelines-on-masks–treatments-and-patient-care
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Volleyball Land Texas Transfer DeAndra Pierce – Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
- WHO updates COVID-19 guidance on masks, treatments and patient care
- The gut microbiome has far-reaching effects on how our bodies function.health
- RRR is not a Bollywood film, says filmmaker Rajamouli
- Monarch rallies after a three-goal deficit in a momentum-building game – Longmont Times-Call
- Lori Harvey in corset dress with her boyfriend on her birthday: photos – Hollywood Life
- Holidays didn’t lead to feared bumps in flu cases
- Turkey signals it will not ratify Sweden’s NATO bid
- Boris Johnson – why he fell and can he come back? ” The standard
- google: CCI’s ruling against Google is a step towards the next phase of the digital revolution: Indus OS
- Harry Potter actor Harry Melling on his recognition for other roles: ‘The narrative changes’
- Priscilla Presley once took Donald Trump to task for a cause close to her heart