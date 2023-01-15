BMKG: Rainfall peaks in January, and temperatures soar after that





TEMPO.CO, JAKARTA – BMKG President Dwikorita Karnawati explains the reasons behind the recent severe weather and expected drought as well as forest and land fires in 2023.

For example, it is raining in Kemayoran but we said that the rain will fall near Kemayoran. This is a mistake. We are wary of this, which is why we repeat the warnings.

When Tropical Cyclone Seroga hit, how many days in advance did BMKG know about it?

about three days. It happened at one or two o’clock in the morning. The last early warning was at 9 p.m. At that time, we issued early warnings until about midnight. But public interest on social media was dampened by the information that Atta Halilinter is getting married.

The climate crisis is a global phenomenon. How does BMKG cooperate with international organizations?

We are under the supervision and control of the International Meteorological Agency. There are weaknesses and technological limitations. In fact, there is no limit to technology if there is enough data.

What is limited data?

oceans. Climate data is relatively more abundant because it is open. But every country keeps secrets about its ocean data. This has to do with sovereignty.

Does this mean that not much ocean data can be shared?

Not all countries allow access to their data when climate change mitigation is effective if there is ample ocean data.

How does BMKG monitor the oceans?

Use of the mathematical model. There are also stations that use an automated weather station radar. We also release the float. Released equipment, even if it’s just one, collects data on temperature, pressure, salinity, and various parameters. But the data is still relatively limited compared to weather data. To understand the impacts of climate change in Indonesia, we need data from other countries. Similarly, places outside Indonesia also require data from Indonesia, so the World Meteorological Organization issued an open data policy in 2021.

Is there transparency in practice?

it’s hard. Ocean data is collected from buoys. The United States and developed countries have a lot of buoys. Indonesia doesn’t seem to have any. But we were appointed head of the buoy management organization.

What are the effects of not having floaters?

We don’t have data, we can’t do analytics. BMKG is preparing similar equipment for floats. We work with other countries to maintain the buoys and collect data from the buoys owned by other countries in the Indian Ocean.

(In 2019, Indonesia launched InaBuoy manufactured by PAL Indonesia, distributed across marine areas prone to tsunamis. The buoys are part of the Tsunami Early Warning Program (Ina-TEWS) established by BMKG in November 2008).

Is it impossible to predict earthquakes?

In theory, the science of earthquake prediction exists. BMKG has been doing this for five years.

And what about the results?

(We) do not dare to publish.

Read the full interview at Tempo English Magazine

