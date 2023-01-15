Urgent action is needed as acute malnutrition threatens the lives of millions of vulnerable children

United Nations agencies are calling for urgent action to protect the most vulnerable children in 15 countries hardest hit by an unprecedented food and nutrition crisis.

Conflicts, climate shocks, the ongoing impacts of COVID-19 and the rising cost of living are leaving increasing numbers of children acutely malnourished, while crucial health services, nutrition and other life-saving services are becoming less available. Currently, more than 30 million children in the 15 worst-affected countries suffer from wasting – or acute malnutrition – and 8 million of these children are severely wasted, the deadliest form of malnutrition. It is a major threat to the lives of children and their long-term health and development, the consequences of which are felt by individuals, their communities and their countries.

In response, five UN agencies – the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR), the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), the World Food Program (WFP) and the World Health Organization (WHO ) – are calling for accelerated progress on Global Action Plan on Child Loss. Its goal is to prevent, detect and treat acute malnutrition among children in the most severely affected countries, namely Afghanistan, Burkina Faso, Chad, Democratic Republic of Congo, Ethiopia, Haiti, Kenya, Madagascar, Mali, Niger, Nigeria, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan and Yemen.

The Global action plan deals with the need for a multi-sector approach and highlights priority actions in the nutrition of mothers and children through the systems of food, health, water and sanitation, and social protection. In response to increasing needs, UN agencies have identified



five priority actions which will be effective in addressing acute malnutrition in countries affected by conflicts and natural disasters and in humanitarian emergencies. Increasing these measures as a coordinated package will be crucial for the prevention and treatment of acute malnutrition in children, i

prevent tragic loss of life.

UN agencies are calling for decisive and timely action to prevent this crisis from becoming a tragedy for the world’s most vulnerable children. All agencies are calling for greater investment to support a coordinated UN response to meet the unprecedented needs of this growing crisis, before it is too late.

“This situation is likely to get even worse in 2023,” he said Qu Dongyu, Director General of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations. “We have to en Of course availability, accessibility and access ability

from healthy nutrition for small children, girls and pregnant and lactating women. We need immediate action

now save lives , and to address the root causes of acute malnutrition, work

together in all sectors,” What did he say.

“The UN system is responding to this crisis as one, and the UN Global Action Plan on Child Loss is our collective effort to prevent, detect and treat child loss globally. At UNHCR, we are working hard to improve analysis and targeting to ensure we reach the children most at risk, including internally displaced and refugee populations.” Philip GrandiHigh Commissioner, United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR)

“Today’s cascading crises are leaving millions of children lost and making it difficult for them to access essential services. The loss is painful for the child, and in severe cases it can lead to death or permanent damage to the child’s growth and development. We can and must reverse this food crisis with proven solutions for the early prevention, detection and treatment of child wasting.” Catherine Russell, Executive Director, United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF)

“More than 30 million children are acutely malnourished in the 15 worst-affected countries, so we must act now and we must act together. It is critical that we work together to strengthen social safety nets and food aid to ensure that specialized nutritious food is available to women and children who need it most.” David BeasleyExecutive Director, World Food Program (WFP)

“The global food crisis is also a health crisis and a vicious circle: malnutrition leads to disease, and disease leads to malnutrition , ” He said Dr. Tedros Adhanom GhebreyesusDirector General of the World Health Organization (WHO).“Urgent support is now needed in the worst-affected countries to protect the lives and health of children, including ensuring critical access to healthy food and nutrition services, especially for women and children.”

Note to the editor:

Wasting or acute malnutrition is a form of malnutrition caused by reduced food consumption and/or illness that results in sudden weight loss or edema. Children with acute malnutrition have low weight for height. They may also have nutritional edema and other associated pathological clinical signs.

Children with acute malnutrition have weakened immune systems and are at greater risk of dying from common childhood diseases. Those who survive may face lifelong challenges to growth and development. They risk facing a future marked by disease, poor school performance and poverty that spans generations.

Childhood wasting – defined as low weight in relation to height – is the most dangerous form of malnutrition. Severe wasting is the deadliest form, as severely wasted children are 12 times more likely to die than a well-nourished child.