The source of the mysterious booming sound in Bergen County is still unknown





OAKLAND, NJ – Questions are still being asked about the source of the loud noise heard across northern New Jersey.

Residents reported hearing a ground-shaking boom. But what was it?

Michael Mikulich was riding in his car Wednesday afternoon at a mall in Oakland when nothing seemed right.

He said, “That’s when I heard the bang.”

His service dog was next to him.

He said, “She put her ears back and looked at me, like, ‘Whoa, what is that?'” ”

Barbara Beauclair, of Franklin Lakes, said her scared daughter called her.

“She was sitting in a room and said she heard the lamp shaking and felt the house move a little bit, and she didn’t know what was going on,” Beauclair said.

The blast and vibration was heard across northern New Jersey around 12:30 PM on Wednesday.

Hundreds of residents have posted comments on the Volcano Discovery Forum.

One said, “…I heard such a loud noise that we were literally looking over the horizon for a mushroom cloud. We thought we were being bombed.”

Some residents wondered if the sound came from a quarry in Riverdale off Route 287 or from Mount Hope.

“There are explosions going on all the time,” said Brian Mason.

CBS 2 has learned that there is no activity at the Riverdale quarry.

Other people wondered if the growl was coming from the Picatinny Arsenal, the US Army research base in Rockaway Township.

Nateq told us that the only activity was at 2:30 on Wednesday afternoon when they cleared out the ammunition.

And the USGS said it wasn’t an earthquake either.

“Temperature inversion, sonic booms, weather conditions. There’s always the possibility that it’s something from an old Skunk Works thing the Army has Black Ops. It could be something they’re working on, ly,” said Peter Trabuco, an aviation expert.

Back in 2016, a loud rumble was heard in southern New Jersey that turned out to be from a fighter jet on a naval exercise that caused a sonic boom.

Similar roaring booms and shaking were reported in 2021 in southern and central New Jersey. The sources of these sounds remain a mystery.

