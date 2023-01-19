An earthquake shakes South Carolina near where the catastrophic 1886 earthquake occurred in Charleston





Today’s epicenter hit the red dot inside the concentric colored circles. Photo: USGS

At 2:14 p.m. today, a relatively weak earthquake struck just outside Charleston, South Carolina, not far from where the catastrophic earthquake of 1886 struck. While there has been unusual earthquake activity in South Carolina over the past year, today’s quake was the first to in the Charleston area in the same time period. The event occurred 1.4 nm south-southwest of Centreville, between Legend Oaks Golf Club and Westcott Golf Club near the Ashley River just north and west of downtown Charleston.

While people in South Carolina used “Did you feel it?” tool on the USGS earthquake site to report this earthquake, no shaking or damage has been reported up to this time. In general, earthquakes of magnitude 2.0 or greater can be felt by most people. Earthquakes generally need much greater intensity than these to cause any damage.

According to the South Carolina Emergency Management Department (SCEMD), there are approximately 10-15 earthquakes each year in South Carolina, most of which are not felt by residents; On average, only 3-5 are felt each year. Most of the earthquakes in South Carolina are located in the Middleton Place-Summerville seismic region. The two most important historical earthquakes in South Carolina were the Charleston-Summerville earthquake of 1886 and the Union County earthquake of 1913. The 1886 earthquake in Charleston was the most damaging earthquake in the eastern United States. It was also the most destructive earthquake in the United States during the nineteenth century.

The 1886 earthquake destroyed these structures on Tradd Street in Charleston, South Carolina. Photo: USGS

The earthquake of 1886 occurred at about 9:50 pm on August 31. It is estimated that it is rated on a 6.9 – 7.3 seismic event scale. People felt the quake as far away as Boston, Massachusetts to the north, Chicago, Illinois, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, to the northwest, and New Orleans, Louisiana to the south. Even the earthquake’s energy traveled as far away as Cuba and Bermuda, where they felt some of the shaking as well. The initial earthquake lasted about 45 seconds.

The Charleston earthquake of 1886 was responsible for 60 deaths and over $190 million (in 2023 dollars) in damages. The area of ​​significant damage extended 60-100 miles from the epicenter, with some structural damage reported in central Alabama, Ohio, eastern Kentucky, southern Virginia, and western Virginia from the initial quake.

A study published in 2008 in the Journal of Geotechnical and Geoenvironmental Engineering hypothesized that if such an earthquake struck the region today, it would cause nearly 900 deaths, 44,000 injuries, and more than $20 billion in damage in South Carolina alone.

The first earthquake was followed by an aftershock 10 minutes later; During the first 24 hours, seven additional strong aftershocks struck. Over the next 30 years, a total of 435 followers were measured.

Today’s earthquake near Charleston does not appear to be associated with a mysterious swarm affecting places in central South Carolina. More than 80 earthquakes have struck near Elgin since December 2021.

This mysterious swarm began on Monday, December 27, at 2:18 PM. The first quake, with a magnitude of 3.3 on the Richter scale, struck 30 miles north of Columbia, South Carolina, at a depth of only 3.1 kilometers. More than 3,100 residents reported to the USGS that they felt it at the time, with one report of shaking coming from as far away as Rock Hill, which is located on the North/South Carolina border. While the earthquake was felt by many, no damage was reported in the Palmetto State. This earthquake was followed by 10 other events ranging in magnitude from 1.5 to 2.6. The second earthquake occurred three hours and twenty minutes after the first. The last earthquake in that series occurred on the morning of January 5, bringing a temporary end to the earthquakes there.

But the earthquakes did not end then. Since then, dozens of earthquakes have struck the area near Elgin, South Carolina, resulting in hundreds of reports of shaking to the USGS “Did You Feel It?” tool on their website. Some earthquakes occur right after another, while others occur after a weeks-long hiatus. There doesn’t seem to be any rhyme or reason for this swarm, unlike most earthquakes of less than 3 magnitude.

USGS scientists will continue to monitor all parts of South Carolina for any ongoing seismic activity.

