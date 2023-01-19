City manager briefs Rio del earthquake response – Times Standard





Nearly 200 residents have been displaced from their homes in Rio Del, but $12 million in government funding may come to the city soon, Rio Del City Manager Kyle Knope said at a council meeting Tuesday.

Several years ago, Rio Dell sent a request to the California State Water Resources Control Board to fund replacements for large parts of the city’s water distribution system, and while the deal didn’t solidify, progress on replacements could be made just as quickly. Public.

“At this point, we expect an agreement with the state of California detailing this by the end of March,” Knopp said. “We look forward to being able to put it up for bid shortly thereafter and then potentially build in the summer on those parts of the entire project.”

The water distribution system was shaken and damaged by the December 20 earthquake with a magnitude of 6.4 and hundreds of aftershocks, although the Rio Del Corporation struggled for years to improve the distribution system.

The city will use local contractors to install a temporary water distribution system prior to the start of the capital improvement project and completely replace the distribution lines, which include lines for individual properties.

The city’s sewage system was also damaged by the earthquake, and the city is seeking funds to increase the size of the pipes on Pinter Street.

“We believe that by rectifying it would not be the shortest and quickest way to end sewer flooding during major rain events. We believe that this can be implemented in a relatively short time provided the state provides this funding.” There appears to be significant damage to the collection system throughout Although the system wasn’t working well before the quake, we hope to have a camera crew here on Monday to start doing visual inspections of the pipes to help further identify this damage and put a price tag on the state.”

The disaster did not meet the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s criteria for an official disaster declaration, which means that Rio Del will likely not receive federal funds or earthquake relief, which means the city must rely on a mixture of state and local funds as well as private philanthropy.

The Humboldt County Board of Supervisors recently voted to appropriate $1 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds to aid in earthquake disaster relief, which is intended to benefit Rio Del and displaced residents. The state reimburses the county or hotel accommodations for residents as well.

“The seismic repercussions of these events will last for a long time, they’ve fundamentally changed the game here in Rio Del, and probably for a significant amount of time budget-wise,” Knopp said. “It is clear that so many displaced individuals is one of the largest and most impactful disasters in the recent history of Humboldt County.”

The Jackson Guilfoil can be reached at 707-441-0506.

