Magnitude 4.2 earthquake hits Islamabad, Pindi





Image showing a reading on the Richter scale – Reuters – The earthquake shook the surroundings of the twin cities of Iran and Afghanistan. Tremors were felt for a few seconds but no loss of life was reported. She says the epicenter was near Hassan Abd.

ISLAMABAD: The National Seismological Center confirmed on Sunday that a 4.2-magnitude earthquake hit Islamabad, Rawalpindi and surrounding areas including Derkot in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, with no reported loss of life.

Correction said NSMC revised the scale from 6.3, which was reported earlier, to 4.2. It stated that the epicenter of the earthquake was near Hassan Abd and was at a depth of about 13 kilometers.

It was the second quake in a month, after a 5.8-magnitude quake struck parts of Pakistan on January 5.

According to the details, people felt the tremors for a few seconds and parts of the two neighboring countries Iran and Afghanistan shook. The seismological center said that the epicenter of the quake was Tajikistan, with a depth of 150 km.

Moderate earthquake hits parts of Pakistan

On January 5, a 5.8-magnitude earthquake hit parts of Pakistan with no loss of life.

However, the US Geological Survey claimed that the earthquake’s magnitude was recorded as 5.5 on the Richter scale.

The earthquake center said the tremors of the earthquake were felt in Gilgit, Jhelum, Chakwal, Pakpatan, Lucky Marwat, Nowshera, Swat, Malakand, Azad Kashmir and other regions of the country.

The epicenter of this earthquake was the Hindu Kush region in Afghanistan, while its depth reached 173 kilometers, according to the Seismological Center.

The effects of the earthquake were also felt in Peshawar, Lower Dir, Chitral, Khyber District, Waziristan, Tank, Bajaur, Mardan, Parachinar, Murree, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Multan, Sheikhupura, Chiniot and Kotli.

A mild earthquake hits Punjab

Moreover, a 4.3-magnitude earthquake jolted parts of Punjab at 3:04 pm on January 4, according to the NSMC.

The earthquake was felt in Lahore, Sheikhupura, Muridke, Farukabad, Gujranwala, Charapur, Garanwala and other areas of the district.

NSMC confirmed that the epicenter was 20 km from Sheikhupura.

