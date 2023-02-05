Earthquake hits Blackpool | The Independent





The British Geological Survey (BGS) said a 1.5-magnitude earthquake hit Blackpool. The quake, which had a depth of two kilometres, hit the town of Lancashire at 7.36pm on Friday.

Residents described “noises like a train approaching” and “reservoirs shaking” during the quake, according to BGS.

BGS said: “We have received significant false reports online from residents in Blackpool, Little Plumpton, Witton and Westby of this event.” Reports described a “noise like an approaching train,” “we and several neighbors heard it,” “our dogs became alarmed,” and “the computer and cabinets rattled.”

This comes less than a month after a 2.1-magnitude earthquake was recorded in the Irish Sea, about 35 kilometers off the coast of Blackpool.

Although none of the earthquakes on the Richter scale were particularly measured, they occurred at a very shallow depth, making them more noticeable than those that occur deep in the Earth’s crust.

Friday’s tremor was recorded as a three on the European Large Scale (EMS) seismic scale, which is used to indicate earthquake intensity and includes 12 possible bands — from “imperceptible” to “completely destructive.” Three indicates a “weak” earthquake, only strong enough to cause “a noticeable shaking of many things.”

According to the BGS, the Blackpool area experienced around 135 tremors in 2019, when it was home to the UK’s only shale gas drilling site, Preston New Road.

The site, operated by Quadrilla, closed in August of that year and fracking operations were suspended. This was briefly raised last year by Liz Truss at the Statement Breaking Movement – after the area was hit by a 2.9-magnitude earthquake.

The largest jerk was from cracking, and it was rated as six on the EMS intensity scale, which is considered sufficient to cause minor damage to buildings, such as microcracks in plaster. Quadrilla said at the time that it was not strong enough to cause any property damage.

The 2.9-magnitude quake was the fourth “micro-seismic event” recorded in New Preston Road in just 11 days, after tremors measuring 2.1, 1.55 and 1.05 on the Richter scale. Recent analysis by the Liberal Democrats indicates that there were 192 earthquakes over the 182 days the site was active between 2018 and 2019.

One resident, who said they lived about a mile from the former fracturing site, said on Twitter that all of their neighbors felt and heard Friday’s quake. He described that he initially thought “a car had crashed”.

