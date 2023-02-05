Global earthquake report for Saturday 4 February 2023





Sunday, February 5, 2023, 00:24

00:24 AM | Written by: Seismic Monitor

Global earthquakes with a magnitude greater than 3 in the last 24 hours on February 5, 2023

Summary: 2 earthquakes 5.0+, 44 earthquakes 4.0+, 108 earthquakes 3.0+, 172 earthquakes 2.0+ (total 326) magnitude 5+: 2 earthquakes, 4+: 44 earthquakes, grade 3+: 108 earthquakes, grade 2+: 172 No earthquakes of magnitude 6. Total magnitude of seismic energy: 4.1 x 1013 joules (11.3 GWh, equivalent to 9703 tons of TNT or 0.6 atomic bombs!) Morobe Province, Papua New Guinea Sat Feb 4, 2023 10:22 a.m. p.m. (GMT +10) – #2: mag 5.2 S Pacific, 157km SSE of Nuku’alofa, Nuku’alofa, Tongatapu Sat, Feb 4, 2023 at 6:2 09 p.m. (GMT +13) – #3: mag 4.9 11 km W of Holland, Papua, Indonesia Sat Feb 4 2023 11:48 am (GMT +9) – #4: Mag 4.9 114 km SEM Birkirkara, Malta Sat Feb 4 2023 7:04 am ( GMT +1) – #5: Mag 4.8 S Pacific, 244km NE of Nuku’alofa, Nuku’alofa, Tongatapu Sun, Feb 5, 2023 11:10am (GMT +13) – #6: Mag 7 Afghanistan, 103km E of Khoru , Gorno-Badakhshan, Tajikistan Sat, Feb 4 2023 hrs 4:53 PM (GMT +4:30) – #7: Mag 4.7 N Pacific, 163 km SW of Chinandega, Nicaragua Sat, Feb 4, 2023 4:53 PM (GMT +4:30) 4, 2023 on 6:48 AM (GMT -6) – #8: Mag 4.7 20 km SW of Sarpol-e Z̄ahāb, Kermanshah Province, Iran Sat, Feb 4, 2023 6:15 AM (GMT +3:30) – #9: Mag 4.7 Uzbekistan, 40 km south of Kyzyl Kiya, Nukat District, Batken, Kyrgyzstan Sunday, Feb 5, 2023 3:10 a.m. (GMT +6 – #10): Mag 4.6 N P, 89 km south of Usulutan, El Salvador Sat, Feb 4 2023 at 10:35 AM (GMT -6) – Earthquake Reporting Field No. 1: Mag 4.9 East Mediterranean, 114 km south of Birkirkara, Malta – 80 reported Sat Feb 4, 2023 at 7:04 AM (GMT) +1) – #2: Mag 5.7 97km W of Lae, Morobe Province, Papua New Guinea – 22 reports Sat Feb 4, 2023 10:22pm (GMT +10) – #3: Mag 4.5 35km W of Lae, Morobe Province , Papua New Guinea northwest of Mendoza, Guaymalin, Mendoza, Argentina – 19 reports Fri Feb 3, 2023 at 11:00 PM (GMT -3) – #4: MAG 3.0 1.4 miles SW Redlands, San Bernardino County, CA, USA – 19 reports Fri Feb 3, 2023 at 9:59 p.m. (GMT -8) – #5: mag 3.3 25km north of Matalam, Lombok, West Nusa Tenggara, Indonesia – 14 reports Sat, Feb 4, 2023 at 10:02pm (GMT +8) – #6: mag 2.2mi SW Redlands, San Bernardino County, CA, USA – 9Reports Fri Feb 3, 2023 9:5pm (GMT -8) – #7: mag 2.5 6.8 miles NW of Valencia, Los Angeles County, CA, US USA – 7 reports Friday Feb 3, 2023 at 9:49 PM (GMT -8) – #8: Mag 3.6 Philippine Sea, 40km north of Daet, Philippines – 6 reports Saturday Feb 4, 2023 at 3:03 PM (GMT+ 8) – #9: Mag 4.7 20 km SW of Sarpul-e Zahab, Kermanshah Province, Iran – 3 reports Feb 4, 2023 at 3:03 pm (GMT +8) Feb 4, 2023 at 6:15 am (GM T+3:30) – #10: mag 2.8 26km east of Pogradec, Qarko and Korchos, Albania – 3reports Sat, Feb 4, 2023 at 11:21pm (GMT +1).) – #11: mag 4.3 5.6km West of Juchitán de Zaragoza, Oaxaca, Mexico – 3 reports Fri Feb 3, 2023 11:21 p.m. (GM T -6) – #12: Mag 4.2 7.5 km NW of Juchitán de Zaragoza, Oaxaca, Mexico – 2 reports Fri, Feb 3, 2023 11:34pm (GMT -6) – #13: mag 4.2 S P, 2 reports Friday Feb 3, 2023 11:46pm (GMT -3) – #14: mag 3.7 23km SW of Palmerston North, Manawatu and Wanganui, New Zealand – 2 reports Sat Feb 4, 2023 7:41 PM (GMT +13) – Earthquake Stats

Number of earthquakes and energy released over time

The number of earthquakes and the energy released is more than magnitude

Earthquake magnitude and energy released over time

