At least 668 dead after a strong earthquake struck Turkey and Syria





top line

At least 668 people were killed and many more trapped under rubble after a powerful earthquake struck southern Turkey and northern Syria early Monday, with tremors reported in Egypt, Cyprus, Lebanon and Israel, making it the region’s deadliest quake in more than a decade. . .

Rescue workers and medical teams are trying to reach residents trapped in a collapsed building after… [+] An earthquake struck Diyarbakir, southeastern Turkey, at dawn today, Monday.

AP Key Facts

According to the United States Geological Survey, the 7.8-magnitude quake struck at 4:17 a.m. local time, followed by a 6.7-magnitude aftershock just 11 minutes later.

The quake had a depth of just 17.9 kilometers (11.1 miles) and the epicenter was located just 20 miles from the main Turkish city of Gaziantep.

The death toll from the quake is expected to rise sharply as hundreds have been hospitalized for their injuries and many people are believed to be trapped under collapsed buildings.

Across the border in Syria, the death toll is expected to be in the hundreds, with most of the destruction in the area being inflicted by anti-Assad rebels with limited access to healthcare facilities.

The Associated Press, citing various government sources, reported that at least 284 deaths were reported in Turkey, 237 deaths in parts of Syria controlled by the Assad regime and 147 in areas controlled by the Syrian opposition.

Crucial quote

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Twitter conveyed his “best wishes” to those affected by the earthquake, adding that various government agencies “quickly started their work” to carry out search and relief efforts. He added, “We hope that we will overcome this disaster together as quickly as possible and with the least amount of damage, and continue our work.”

What to watch

The death toll from the earthquake is expected to rise dramatically in both Turkey and Syria. The USGS estimates there is a 47% chance that the final figure is somewhere between 1,000 and 10,000 deaths. It is estimated that about 70,000 people live in areas that reported “violent” shaking along with an additional 540,000 people in areas that felt “severe” shaking. According to the USGS intensity scale, areas with “violent” shaking are likely to see significant structural damage, including partial collapses and buildings being shifted from their foundations.

Further reading

At least 560 people were killed in a strong earthquake in Turkey and Syria (Associated Press)

7.4 earthquake causes severe damage in southern Turkey, death toll rises (Hurriyet Daily News)

