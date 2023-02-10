In Turkey and Syria, Red Cross and Red Crescent teams respond to the earthquake





The global network of the Red Cross and Red Crescent stands in solidarity with the hundreds of thousands of people affected by the recent earthquake in Turkey and Syria. At the American Red Cross, our hearts go out to those affected by this deadly earthquake that has claimed thousands of lives and severely damaged structures across the region.

With the window of time fast closing to save lives, Red Cross and Red Crescent teams are working urgently to save thousands left under the rubble following this week’s 7.8-magnitude earthquake in Turkey (formerly known as Turkey) and Syria.

Inclement weather, badly damaged infrastructure and treacherous road conditions are complicating relief efforts. Buildings, schools, homes and infrastructure are badly damaged and hospitals are filling up fast.

Thousands of Red Cross and Red Crescent responders are on the ground providing blood, food, shelter, medical care, emergency relief supplies and psychological and emotional support to people in need. Many people have been evacuated and are also in need of emergency supplies including hygiene items and blankets.

The humanitarian needs are enormous among the hundreds of thousands of people who were facing hardship before the earthquake struck – including those fleeing conflict in Syria and Turkey. The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies and the Turkish Red Crescent will continue to support people fleeing conflict.

Red Crescent response in Turkey The Turkish Red Crescent has deployed teams in the affected districts with stocks of food and core relief items to support the wounded and evacuees. Their teams also distribute hot meals to people outdoors and in emergency shelters. To meet the growing demand for blood, the Turkish Red Crescent is sending all of its national stock of blood to the affected areas, and is calling on people across Turkey to donate blood.

The Turkish Red Crescent is the authority responsible for coordinating nutrition in the disaster area and has deployed ration carts, mobile kitchens, food, snacks, water and kitchen utensils as well as blankets, beds and tents. In addition, it mobilized means of communication to the affected areas to enhance communication and coordination in the field.

Red Crescent response in Syria Correspondents in Damascus locate and ship goods to people in northern Syria. Across the country, conditions are particularly harsh. The 12-year conflict, worsening economic crisis, infrastructure scarcity and access challenges coupled with a devastating earthquake have created a “perfect storm” of critical humanitarian needs. The supply of fuel and equipment is also low.

SARC teams have been responding in the worst affected areas – including Hama, Aleppo, Lattakia and Tartous – from the very first hours, providing life-saving support, including first aid, emergency medical evacuation and transportation to hospitals. Volunteers are on the ground distributing food, water and shelter materials to people.

Red Cross and Red Crescent global response “This earthquake has caused unimaginable damage. Our worst fears come true. “In this response, every minute counts,” said Xavier Castellanos, Under-Secretary General of the International Federation of the Red Cross (IFRC) for National Community Development and Operations Coordination.

“Vulnerabilities combined with harsh winter conditions make them unbearable for many. Fragile living conditions, particularly in Syria, are further extended by the decade-long war. People who have lost their homes and loved ones need our support. Castellanos must say: Let’s join forces and do our best to help.”

Blood Services At this time, the American Red Cross does not ship blood products to Turkey and Syria. The American Red Cross does not ship blood products outside the United States without a specific request from the US Department of State for US citizens abroad, or from the United Nations, or unless we have a request from the affected Red Cross or Red Crescent overseas.

How to Trace Beloved Missing People Those who are unable to contact US citizens missing in Turkey or Syria should contact the US. More information can be found here.

If you are looking for your loved ones in Turkey, please contact the Turkish Red Crescent at [email protected] If you are looking for your loved ones in Syria, please contact the following phone numbers: Aleppo: +963 (0) 950000822; Hama: +983 (0) 9950000824 Lattakia: +963 (0) 950000827; Tartous: +963 (0) 950000928.

Can I volunteer or donate in-kind goods? In all emergencies, community members are the first to respond – they know the context, the language, the people and the culture. The Turkish Red Crescent and the Syrian Arab Red Crescent are deeply rooted and part of the communities affected by the earthquake. They have staff and volunteers who have been trained and prepared for unfortunate events like this one. The global Red Cross and Red Crescent network deploys international resources to help complement and coordinate local response needs, and is well placed, prepared and trained for such situations. We encourage you to contact your local Red Cross chapter for future opportunities or visit redcross.org/volunteer for more information.

The American Red Cross sends dedicated, highly experienced professionals with technical skills and experience abroad only after a Red Cross or Red Crescent team requests assistance. Those not on the Red Cross’ international disaster list will not have the opportunity to deploy at this time.

While we are grateful for the outpouring of support, it is important to know that neither the American Red Cross, nor our partners in the World Red Cross, are accepting the donation of in-kind goods such as food, clothing, blankets, or toys at this time. It can be difficult to manage these elements on the ground and divert resources from our mission.

The Turkish Embassy and Turkish Consulates accept in-kind assistance. Those interested are asked to send donations of blankets, tents, sleeping bags, pocket warmers, winter clothing, over-the-counter flu and cold medicine, and pain relievers to the Turkish Embassy and Turkish Consulates throughout the United States by mail or through-person drop-off.

Providing financial support Increased global support and solidarity for humanitarian assistance is essential in the coming weeks and months of recovery. To learn more about the international efforts to support the Syrian Arab Red Crescent and the Turkish Red Crescent, visit here.

The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies has launched two emergency appeals to support the earthquake response, with a total value of CHF 200 million. Donate directly to IFRC: https://rdcrss.org/40R90v8.

You can also donate to support the earthquake response through the American Red Cross. For those wishing to help people affected by the Turkey (Turkey) Earthquake, we ask that they write “Turkey (Turkey) Earthquake” in the note line of the check and mail it with a completed donation form to the address on the form or to a local Red Cross branch. Your donation enables the Red Cross to prepare, respond and help people recover from this disaster.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.redcross.org/about-us/news-and-events/news/2023/red-crescent-teams-responding-to-earthquake-in-turkey-and-syria.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos