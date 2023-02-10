19 ways to help after the deadly earthquake between Syria and Turkey





Editor’s Note: The situation in Turkey/Syria is actively developing and so are the needs of the country’s citizens. We’ll keep this list updated with evolving ways you can help Global Citizens in the coming days and weeks.

At least 16,000 people were killed and thousands more injured after two powerful earthquakes hit southern Turkey and northern Syria in the early hours of Monday, February 6.

Two earthquakes measuring 7.8 and 7.7 on the Richter scale struck both sides of the border within 12 hours, collapsing thousands of buildings, hospitals and schools as powerful aftershocks continued to pound the region.

Rescue workers and locals across the region are now desperately searching through urban ruins trying to find survivors buried under the rubble.

Warning: graphic content

Rescue workers rescue an injured child from under the rubble of collapsed buildings after a major earthquake hit Syria, killing dozens and injuring hundreds https://t.co/d3s6tUGIrMpic.twitter.com/iky9r0smB7

– Reuters (@Reuters) February 6, 2023

“There was screaming everywhere,” a 30-year-old man told Reuters. “I started to pull out the rocks with my hands. We pulled out the wounded with my friends, but the screaming didn’t stop.”

The director of health, Ziyad Haj Taha, said that the wounded “arrive in batches” after the disaster. Strained health facilities and hospitals were quickly filled with the wounded while others, including the maternity hospital, had to be evacuated, according to medical organization SAMS.

The true scale of the damage will become apparent as the dust settles but one thing is for sure, the two countries need all the help they can get to recover from this catastrophic disaster.

We’ve compiled a list of international and local NGOs that support those on the ground with emergency assistance and noted some cashless ways you can take action to help, too.

Donate money to international relief agencies 1. Doctors Without Borders / Doctors Without Borders

Doctors Without Borders is an independent international organization that provides medical assistance to people affected by disasters such as the Syrian-Turkish earthquake.

On the ground, they treat patients in their supported hospitals, and their teams have donated emergency medical kits to other facilities in the area. Find out more and donate now.

Following the strong earthquake that hit mainly southeastern #Turkey and northwest #Syria earlier this morning, our teams in northern Syria responded from the early hours.

– MSF International (MSF) February 6, 20232. Syrian American Medical Society (SAMS)

SAMS is a global medical relief organization working on the front lines of crisis relief to save lives. They are providing urgent medical care to the injured in Bab Al-Hawa Hospital, among others. Donate now.

A preliminary look at the repercussions of the #earthquake #Syria this morning at Bab Al-Hawa Hospital pic.twitter.com/Qzn6WxcWuv

— sams_usa (@sams_usa) February 6, 20233. Union of Organizations for Relief and Medical Care (UOSSM)

The federation, which provides emergency medical relief and healthcare services to the Syrian people, made an urgent appeal Monday morning for help.

“The news we are seeing is terrifying and heartbreaking,” said Dr. Khawla Al-Sawah, president of the University of South Sudan in the US, in a statement. We know that infrastructure in Syria has already been compromised by years of bombing campaigns. We need urgent aid immediately so that we can help save the lives of those injured in this massive earthquake. Our staff work tirelessly but are overwhelmed by the number of casualties. We need urgent support immediately. Countless lives are at stake.”

Donate now.

4. Save the Children

In northwest Syria, Save the Children is working closely with partner organizations to assess the extent of the damage to provide much-needed support to children when the situation becomes clearer.

In Turkey, they are working on a needs assessment and have established a response team that will support the national emergency response across the region, in close coordination with the government and key stakeholders. Save the Children teams on the ground plan to support affected communities with winter kits and emergency items, including blankets and winter clothing. They are asking supporters to donate to the Children’s Emergency Fund.

The Save the Children #Türkiye team stands up to support the children, their families and our team members affected by the #earthquake in southeast Turkey, and neighboring regions and countries. We are coordinating and preparing for the response effort pic.twitter.com/Pk2AAho6B5

– Save the Children Türkiye (@SaveChildrenTR) February 6, 20235. CARE International

The social justice organization CARE International is assessing the most urgent needs to help respond to emergencies. Donate now.

6. The Hope Project

The HOPE Project – WHO and Humanitarian Aid – deployed emergency response teams in response to the earthquakes.

said Rabih Turbay, HOPE’s Project President and CEO. “As temperatures approach freezing, airport closures, and blizzards delay arrival, Project HOPE has deployed an emergency response effort and is working with local and international partners to respond to immediate needs.”

Send hope to survivors by making a donation now.

7. UNICEF

In Aleppo, UNICEF is assessing the situation with its partners and facilitators across the governorate, including in hard-to-reach areas not under government control.

The initial focus is on water (assessment of impact on main water stations and interruptions or damages in services, access to water for those who have been displaced), child protection (assessment of separated and unaccompanied children), nutrition, and education (assessment of damages in schools and whether schools are using as a shelter). Donate now.

8. International Medical Corps

The International Medical Corps has already mobilized a response, deploying mobile medical teams to Syria to provide emergency medical care to people in the earthquake-affected area.

They told Global Citizen: “We are also working with local partners in Turkey for the response, and are in discussion with the World Health Organization regarding a possible deployment of our emergency medical team.” Support their work now.

🇸🇾 As part of our earthquake response in #Syria, we will support primary health care centers and public health facilities in #Aleppo, Hama, and #Latakia with medicines and supplies.

— International Medical Corps (@IMC_Worldwide) 6 Feb. 20239. Oxfam

Oxfam’s subsidiary Oxfam in Turkey, KEDV, has partnerships with around 80 women’s cooperatives in the 10 Turkish provinces most affected by the earthquake and is currently assessing response plans with them given the scale of the devastation. Make a contribution.

10. Humanity and Inclusion

Humanity & Inclusion, a Nobel Peace Prize laureate, works on a comprehensive emergency response, with a special focus on people with injuries and disabilities.

Their head of mission in Syria, Miriam Abord-Hugon, says: “We are anticipating a great need for rehabilitation. There are thousands of injured people, and many of these injuries could worsen or turn into permanent disabilities if they do not receive appropriate rehabilitation services.”

Send help to earthquake survivors.

11. International Organization for Migration

The International Organization for Migration is the main United Nations agency working in the field of migration. Their teams are coordinating with governments and partners to respond to the needs of those affected, and stand ready to provide life-saving support.

They told Global Citizen: “Freezing weather, blizzards, power outages, water supply service disruptions and significant damage to public infrastructure threaten people and limit access to essential services. We need your help to provide urgent relief items, including shelter, winter clothing, mobile heaters and blankets to those in need.” .

Donate now.

Donating to Turkish and Syrian humanitarian organizations 12. IHH

IHH Relief and Humanitarian Aid is a Turkish non-governmental organization that provides humanitarian relief in areas of war, earthquakes, hunger and conflict. They are preparing emergency food packages for those affected. Donate now.

In Bab Al-Hawa, we are preparing emergency food items for earthquake victims in Syria. pic.twitter.com/FG3YqrhjDi

– Humanitarian Relief (IHHen) 6 February 2023 13. White Helmets

The White Helmets are a grassroots team of volunteers across Syria supporting the emergency response. Give what you can to support their life-saving work.

14. NuDay

NuDay is a non-profit organization that works to provide dignified aid and empowerment to women and children affected by humanitarian crises around the world. Their team is on the ground, responding to emergency aid. Donate now via GlobalGiving (a Global Citizen partner) to help them reach vulnerable women and children with lifesaving support.

15. Dude

Ahbap is a Turkish NGO that aims to provide all kinds of aid to those in need. This is their donations page.

16. Emergency

The AKUT Search and Rescue Association is a Turkish non-governmental disaster search and rescue organization. It was established in 1995 as a grassroots organization by seven outstanding outdoor athletes in Turkey. They are on the ground helping to rescue people from the rubble. Donate now.

17. Donate blood

It is alarming that the blood supply in Turkey has already fallen below the minimum level of only 50,000 to 35,000 units in January 2023. If you are based in Turkey, consider donating blood through the Turkish Red Crescent. Find a donation center near you.

18. Let people know where to find safety

A map has been created and is constantly updated with the establishments and companies that have opened their doors to citizens who had to leave their homes after the earthquake. Share the map.

19. Raise awareness

If you can’t make a donation at this time but want to help, consider sharing this article with friends, family, or on your social media accounts – you may end up with someone in a position to financially support the relief effort.

