Earthquake Survival Kit: Here’s what you need





If an earthquake rocks the Pacific Northwest, are you prepared?

PORTLAND, OR (KOIN) — The 7.8-magnitude earthquake that killed more than 3,400 people in Turkey and Syria on Monday caused geologists in the Pacific Northwest to remind people that the region is at risk of its own catastrophic earthquake — and people should be prepared. .

The earthquake in Turkey and Syria destroyed thousands of buildings and trapped people under piles of rubble. Thousands have been injured and the authorities expect the death toll to continue to rise.

It’s possible an earthquake like this could shake Portland at any time, said Scott Burns, a professor of geology at Portland State University.

The city could be affected by “The Big One,” the name given to the potential earthquake that might occur if the submerged Juan de Fuca Plate severs under North America from northern California to British Columbia.

The convergence of these two plates is known as the Cascadia subduction zone. An earthquake occurs here every 500 years on average. If that happens, Burns expects the magnitude to be 9.0 or greater.

The second major fault to worry about in the Portland metro area is the Portland Hills Fault. This is located along the mountains west of Portland, in the West Hills.

If an earthquake occurs at this fault, Burns said, it could reach a magnitude of 7.2.

With that in mind, Burns said it’s important to stress how essential it is for people in Portland and the surrounding area to prepare for a major earthquake.

“The more earthquakes we cover, the more people will be aware of the fact that they are there and we will be prepared. I just want everyone to be prepared for the big event or any earthquake.

The best way to do this is to equip an earthquake survival kit.

The US Department of Homeland Security has information online on how to create a basic disaster supply kit.

The USGS also has a list posted online of emergency supplies needed for an earthquake.

These supplies include:

Fire extinguisher Sufficient supply of medicine Crescent wrenches and tubes to shut off gas and water supplies First aid kit and portable radio booklet with extra batteries Water for each family member for at least two weeks. Allow at least 1 gallon per person per day. Purification tablets or chlorine bleach to purify drinking water will suffice canned and packaged foods for several days, along with a mechanical can opener. Pet food, pet owner Stove or BBQ Heavy-duty, water-resistant plastic bags

Other useful items to include are a multi-tool, sanitation and hygiene materials, copies of personal documents, a cell phone charger, emergency contact information, a blanket, maps of the area, and extra cash.

“Get your earthquake kit and your own food and water at home and be prepared at home. The more we hear about earthquakes, the more prepared everyone should be,” Burns said.

For anyone who doesn’t want to go through the hassle of assembling a kit themselves, the American Red Cross sells pre-assembled survival kits online.

The Red Cross also sells individual items for groups, such as radios, flashlights, and first aid kits.

