The death toll rises as rescue teams search for survivors





The death toll from this week’s massive earthquakes and aftershocks in Syria and Turkey surpassed 23,300 on Friday, as hopes of finding survivors trapped under collapsed buildings began to fade.

The big picture: Freezing winter conditions and the sheer scale of destruction hampered rescue efforts for days after Monday’s 7.8-magnitude earthquake.

The number of earthquake-related deaths recorded now is greater than the 2011 earthquake that rocked Japan and triggered a tsunami, killing nearly 20,000 people and causing the Fukushima nuclear disaster, said Robert Holden, director of incident response at the World Health Organization, at a press conference. In Geneva Thursday, “many” of the survivors were “out in the open, in deteriorating and appalling conditions” with “significant disruptions” to access to fuel, water, electricity and communications supplies, “according to CNN.” A secondary disaster may cause harm to more people than the primary disaster if we do not act at the same pace and intensity as we do on the search and rescue side.”

In numbers: Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority confirmed on Friday that the death toll from the earthquake in the country had risen to 19,875 and that 79,717 people were injured in the disaster.

Syrian state media said Thursday that at least 1,347 people have been killed and more than 2,295 injured in government-held areas, and the Syrian Civil Defense, the first responders known as the White Helmets, said Friday that more than 2,166 people have been killed and 2,950 others wounded. In opposition-held areas – Brings the country’s earthquake death toll to at least 3,513, bringing the total death toll to more than 23,300. Teams deliver aid to earthquake-affected areas in Turkey on 10 February. Photo: Turkish Ministry of Interior/Twitter

Enlarge: The US State Department said in a statement on Thursday that at least three US citizens were among those killed in Turkey, noting that its staff was working to help the families of the victims.

“We are working closely with local authorities and other partner organizations to assist any US citizen in the affected areas,” the statement added. Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced Thursday that the United States will provide $85 million in urgent humanitarian aid in addition to the hundreds of individuals deployed to the region since Monday. On Thursday, the Treasury Department issued Syrian General License (GL) 23, which allows for 180 days “all transactions related to earthquake relief that were prohibited under the Syrian sanctions regulations.”

State of play: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan declared a three-month state of emergency in the quake-ravaged provinces.

In opposition-held areas of northwest Syria, where millions of people displaced by the war live in densely populated towns, the devastation will exacerbate other humanitarian and economic crises that people in the region are already facing. For the hundreds of thousands of Syrian refugees who have been displaced by nearly 12 years of war.

Go deeper: Satellite images from Turkey and Syria capture the devastation left by the earthquake

